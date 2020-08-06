Part two of last week's column on the infrastructure of South Hill. Two things that I overlooked last week that are worth mentioning this time around. One is the Loft Apartments and Dogwood Restaurant at 313 East Franklin Street; the other one is The Groom School Apartments on West Plank Road.
The Loft Apartments was the site of the old South Hill Elementary School that contractor Tony Hayes transformed from an eyesore into an attractive layout for the neighborhood. The old Groom School was the old John H. Groom Primary School and was a Federal Housing Project. The school building was transformed into an apartment complex while attractive 2-story apartments were constructed on the playground area beside the old school building. Again, an eyesore was transformed into attractive and much needed apartments.
Then the town has two other new structures underway. One is the new Micro Hotel near the Faitfield Suites and Inn off East Atlantic Street. The other is a 2-story apartment building still under construction in the Briarcliff Apartments on South Raleigh Ave. at the corner of Brookside Lane, below the Food Lion Store on Rt. 47.
Last week I mentioned there are several small, family-type businesses that have opened and failed to name a single one. I can't name them all and if I miss you, please just charge it to an old man. However, to name a few, there is “New To You” on North Mecklenburg Ave. and “Lundy Lane” on East Atlantic St. VCU/CMH opened a Dermatology Office on East Ferrell St. that has been very busy. However, they plan to move that office to the Care Center in the future.
Then there is a Pawn Shop located across the highway from Parker Oil Co. It is so new I do not remember the name. Then the shops at 235 West Danville St. have been remodeled. I was told who was moving in but to make sure I drove by there last week and there were no names on the front and the windows still had paper covering it.
There are others, I just can't remember them.
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Rev. J. G. Blalock resigned as Pastor of La Crosse Baptist Church.
Rev. David C. George, Rector of St. James' Episcopal Church, Boydton, Rev. B. E. Hudson, Minister of South Hill Methodist Church and Rev. L. O. Wright, Pastor of Trinity Charge, Skipwith, attended a Rural Conference in Blackstone.
Mrs. Robert L. Hines was elected President of the South Hill P.-T.A.
1940 – Rev. R. W. Grant, Pastor of South Hill Baptist Church, was attending a Bible Conference at Massanutten.
Mr. W. T. Pennington of South Hill announced that owning to his wife's health they will be leaving South Hill and were offering their 7-room brick home at a very reasonable low price.
The South Hill Volunteers overcame a 10-2 deficit to defeat Clover 14-10. “Sport” Smelley
took over the mound duties in the third inning and pitched 2-hit ball the rest of the game to pick up the win. In addition to his fine pitching, Smelley had three hits. Edgar Evans also had a three-hit day.
1950 – The J. P. Bailey 5c to 10c Store at the corner West Danville St. and Brunswick Ave. was torn down to make room for a larger store for the J. P. Bailey Co.
Glasgow Butts and M. C. Dortch of South Hill and F. C. Bedinger Jr. of Boydton, attorneys, were attending the annual meeting of the Virginia State Bar Association in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Chase City held a large lead in the Southside Baseball League with a 29-12 record. Jarratt was in second place with a 19-16 record. South Hill was in last place with a 14-24 record.
1960 – The Southside Rescue Squad, that formed recently, answered their first call on July 26 when they treated and transported Harry Hazelwood from his place of business to Community Memorial Hospital after he suffered a head injury, the result of a fall.
The Clarksville Robbins won both games over the South Hill Oilers to capture the Old Belt Connie Mack League. Clarksville won the first game 3-2 in 11 innings and then won 4-1.
1970 – Dr. John H. Van Hoy of Chase City was elected 5th District GOP Chairman.
The South Hill Enterprise won Honorable Mention in the Better Newspaper Contest of the Virginia Press Association. Only three awards were presented – First, Second and Honorable Mention.
Air Force Sergeant Harry L. Pulliam of Rt. 2, Skipwith was serving at Tan Son Nhut Air Base, Vietnam. He was a medical technician assigned to the 377th Dispensary.
Tommie Hines of Rt. 2, South Hill was promoted to Sergeant at Fort Hood, Texas, where he was serving with the 2nd Armored Division.
Mr. T. Howard Settle, a native of Brunswick County, was elected Vice-President of the Federal Land Bank of Baltimore.
Edward L. Long was elected Acting President of Saint Paul's College, Lawrenceville.
Mrs. Margaret Traylor was named Administrative Secretary of the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce.
The Virginia State Police promoted M. J. Edmondson to State Police Sergeant at the South Hill Office.
1980 – William Sydnor Settle, a native of Lawrenceville and a 1955 graduate of Hampden-Sydney College, was appointed Chairman of the College's Board of Trustees.
Gholson Bridge, that spans the Meherrin River in Brunswick County, was dedicated as a Virginia Historical Landmark.
Martha's Dress Shop Team of South Hill won Low Gross in the Woman's Division of the Walter Hagen Golf Tournament held at the Mecklenburg Country Club in Chase City with scores of 71-70 over the par 72 layout. Team members were Martha Hall, Mary Stuart Moseley, Deborah Dawson and Lou Harper.
Linda's/Oakley's Team of South Hill won Low Net with scores of 147-102. Team members were Ann Cole, Becky Kidd, Debra Hood and Linda Wells.
1990 – Reese Hauenstein won First Place and George Baskerville won Third Place to lead Park View Senior High School to its Second State Championship in the Young Farmers Association Soils Judging Competition. Also on the team from Park View was Mark Smith.
John Greene was installed as Fire Chief of the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department.
Jimmy Crowder was elected Fire Chief of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Mrs. Sue Wright was elected President of the Brunswick Unit of the American Heart Association.
Jerry Davis won the Club Championship of the South Hill Country Club. Davis and Wesley McAden tied for First Place with 143 scores,. Davis won the cup with a par four on the second sudden-death hole.
Lenwood Conner Jr. of South Hill placed Fifth in the Boys' Division in the World Horseshoe Championship held at Stone Mountain, Georgia.
2000 – Community Memorial Healthcenter officials announced that the renovation project of CMH was complete and that an Open House is set for Aug. 9.
Glen Barbour of South Hill was elected by the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors to fill the vacant seat on the board due to the death of Chairman H. P. Farrar of South Hill.
Appointed to the Board of Trustees of Community Memorial Healthcenter were Emmett Williams of South Hill, Kevin Blackwell of Lawrenceville, Mary Alice Park of Skipwith, June Meyer of Bracey, Richard Lacks of Kenbridge and Woody King of Warrenton, N. C. Wayne Parrish of Kenbridge was elected President of the Trustees.
Brant Reese of South Hill won his Tenth Club Championship of the South Hill Country Club. He ran away from the field with a 4-under-par 138 to win by 10 strokes over Robert Smith and Danny Knighton who tied for second with 148 scores. Smith placed second on a match of scorecards.
2010 – The South Hill Ponytails were undefeated after three rounds of play in the World Series Championship. The Ponytails opened play with a 10-4 win over Georgia, then a 4-2 win over Columbia County, Ga. Finally, South Hill defeated South Carolina 6-2.
Bryant Stith was appointed Athletic Director at Brunswick Senior High School. Stith will remain head coach of the basketball team.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
