Letter to the Editor: Garden Club

Dear Editor,
The azaleas are blooming, the dogwoods have popped and here in Southside Virginia, the hostas have unfurled. Mother Nature is giving us a glorious show, but due to the COVID-19 global health crisis, Historic Garden Week, the nation’s only statewide house and garden tour, will not take place.
The members of the Brunswick Garden Club and Garden Club of Virginia have worked all year with the Town of South Hill and Chamber of Commerce, along with five generous homeowners, places of interest in the Commercial Historic District and local sponsors to showcase South Hill during the peak of springtime blooms. This beloved tradition dates back to 1929 and funds the restoration and preservation of historic public gardens throughout Virginia. Locally, proceeds from past tours have funded projects at Fort Christanna and Prestwould Plantation.
In addition, Historic Garden Week funds a fellowship program in landscape architecture and a Centennial project with Virginia State Parks, which the Garden Club of Virginia, the event’s sponsor, helped to found. Wildflower walks, natural children’s play areas and pollinator habitats are just a few of the projects made possible through 54 grants to Virginia State Parks from the Garden Club of Virginia from 2015 - 2020.
Historic Garden Week has been canceled only two times: during World War II and during this year’s pandemic. With this unprecedented decision came uncertainty. Our appreciation for our partners hasn’t diminished. In fact, it has grown. We have been touched by the countless letters we’ve received by fans, many of whom have converted their ticket purchases to donations.
Historic Garden Week could not take place without the generosity of homeowners, sponsors and advertisers. These loyal stakeholders continue to be supportive and flexible, and we are so appreciative. While tours are canceled, the work of the Garden Club of Virginia continues year-round. We wanted to say thank you to everyone helping to ensure this is possible, and encourage the community, as much as we can safely do, to support locally owned businesses. They are our neighbors, our sponsors, our friends, our advertisers - and for non-profit organizations, our lifeblood.
Sincerely,
Mary Smith, President
Brunswick Garden Club
