Oh me, I seem to be going to sleep while staying at home and playing games on my computer.
With no sports to speak of, I am getting bored with the regular networks. And the “non-network” stations are mostly repeats. So, I play games while my mind seems to be wandering and forgetful. As an example, I missed three things I could have written about last week – (1) National Day of Prayer on May 7, and that should be something we really need to be doing in these trying times, and not just praying on that one day. (2) VE Day on May 8 to commemorate the end of the war with Germany in 1945. And (3) Mother's Day on May 10. My Mother was very loving and helpful in my early childhood and also after I was elected by the Board of Directors as Editor of the South Hill Enterprise. And, I honor my wife Barbara, who is the mother of our very special daughter, Leigh.
Therefore, I do not want to miss two special days this week. The first one is this Friday, May 15 when we, as a nation, remember Peace Officers Memorial Day, and then the following day, May 16, is U. S Armed Forces Day. They are both important dates that hopefully you will find time to observe, even though it might be with a silent prayer.
Once again, I part with: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – The Lincoln Hotel in South Hill, owned by G. A. Saunders, was under construction to add a 3-story addition to the present structure. The hotel continues to be operated by H. L. Snead.
William Paulette Jr., of South Hill, a tobacco buyer for Liggett & Myers Tobacco Co., has been transferred from the South Hill Market to Winston-Salem, N. C.
The building to the rear of Hotel Lincoln, formerly housing a bakery, was converted into a garage and service station by G. A. Saunders, owner of the property. It will be operated entirely separate from the hotel.
Mrs. R. M. Hubbard Jr. was elected President of the South Hill PTA.
Miss Alice Early, of Clarksville, was crowned May Day Queen at Blackstone College.
1940 – Babe Freeman of South Hill High School was the “star” of the day, pitching 1-hit ball while striking out 15 Buckhorn batters in a 1-0 win. Freeman also singled to drive in the game's only run.
The South Hill girls defeated Buckhorn 22-12. Louise Smith had the game's only home run.
The South Hill Town Baseball Team, the Volunteers, lost a tough game to Warrenton, N. C., 9-8. Harry Mewborn took the loss on the mound when Warrenton scored in the top of the ninth to break an 8-8 tie. Woodrow Evans and Jack Rainey had two hits each.
1950 – Charles H. Morgan of South Hill was elected President of the Mecklenburg County Education Association.
Lloyd Andrews, President of Electrical Sales and Service in South Hill, completely remodeled the building next to Montague Bros. Wholesale on West Danville St. Andrews announced the business was open and that R. W. Fuller had joined the firm.
Joseph L. Nanney of South Hill was elected President of the V.P.I. Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers at Blacksburg. He also received his commission as Lieutenant (j.g.) in the U. S. Naval Reserves.
Miss Rosalie Taylor of South Hill was elected Vice-President of the German Club at Radford College.
1960 – Nancy Gilbert was chosen Maid of Honor and Tommy Hardage, Guard of Honor, at the May Day Festivities at Park View High School.
The Rev. E. N. Vandergriff accepted a call to become Pastor of Olive Branch Baptist Church, Blackridge.
Miss Pela Love Bobbitt of John Marshall High School, Richmond, was chosen a “Sponsor of the Year” at the tenth Annual State Convention of Future Business Leaders of America at the Hotel Roanoke.
Park View defeated Bluestone 9-2 to raise its conference record to 8-1. Mike Willis got the complete game win.
1970 – Judi Connelly, 18, of South Hill was crowned Miss Mecklenburg County over seven other contestants. Chrys Taylor, 18, of Clarksville was First Runner-Up and Susan Newman, 20, of Union Level was Second Runner-Up. Kathy Kay Cabaniss, 18, of Chase City was chosen Miss Congeniality and Elaine Magann, 18, of Chase City was chosen Most Talented non-finalist.
Mrs. R. D. Keeling was installed as President of the South Hill Woman's Club.
Four South Hill men – N. James Boddie, C. Glasgow Butts, Delegate C. W. Cleaton and Samuel E. Hubbard – were named to the Advisory Board for the South Hill Office of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Lynchburg.
Staff Sergeant Marcellus Wynn of Alberta was decorated with the U. S. Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service as an air surveillance technician with the Technical Air Control Center – North Sector, Monkey Mountain, Vietnam.
Park View was defeated by Dinwiddie, 4-3. Mound ace Benny George lost his first game even though he gave up just five hits and one earned run. Ronnie Smiley went 2-for-4 for the Dragons.
1980 – Robert Reese was the lucky candidate as his name was drawn from a hat to serve on La Crosse Town Council. The procedure became necessary after Reese and Ernest Turner were deadlocked for the third seat with 59 votes each.
John E. “Eddie” Crowder of South Hill will move from Principal of Buckhorn Elementary to Principal of South Hill Elementary for the new school term.
Steve R. Spain will move from Principal of La Crosse Elementary to the main office in Boydton as Coordinator of Special and Regular Services under the Special Education Department.
Mrs. Beth Dunn was appointed the new Headmaster of South Hill Academy, replacing Mrs. Carolyn B. Jones, who retired.
Jim Youngblood was installed as President of the South Hill Jaycees.
The Shoe Show opened in the Southside Shopping Center in South Hill. Don Oatfield was Manager and Janice Cumbia was Assistant Manager.
Rite Aid held its grand opening in the Southside Shopping Center in South Hill. Rhonda Hale was Store Manager.
Mrs. Ann C. Cole was promoted to Assistant Vice-President of the South Hill Office of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Lynchburg.
Earl O. Horne was elected President of the Park View Athletic Association.
Winston Brewer was named Valedictorian and LaVorne Reavis, Salutatorian, for the Brunswick Senior High graduation class.
1990 – Jimmie K. Crowder of South Hill was named the first recipient of the Plyler Memorial Music Scholarship at Atlantic Christian College, Wilson, N. C.
The South Hill Fitness Center was moving from South Mecklenburg Ave. to 205 West Danville St. Susan Hatchell was Aerobics Director and Barbara Floyd was Fitness Director.
Katie Cobb and Cam Warren were crowned Queen and King of the Kenston Forest School May Day program.
Granny's Kitchen re-opened in Lawrenceville under the ownership of Ed Jarrett with Cindy Jarrett as co-Manager.
2000 – Richard G. “Dick” Graham, 65, died May 14. Mr. Graham was the Owner-Operator of Graham Hardware on South Mecklenburg Ave.
Yvonne Ridge was installed as President of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 7166 in South Hill.
Park View defeated Brunswick 15-7 as Matthew Raffied had a 3-for-5 day at the plate. He drove in six runs, including a two-run homer. Tromaine Moore picked up the win in relief of Lee Goodwin who injured his elbow in the first inning.
2010 – Four SVCC students were honored at the 2010 All-Virginia Academic Team Luncheon held at the Omni Hotel in Richmond. They were Dustin Blackwell of Burkeville and Jasan Hagaman of Blackstone, both named to the Top 10 All-Virginia Team. Also honored were Adeelah Salaam of Lynchburg and Marvin Harris of Bracey.
Summer Davis was crowned Queen and Devonne Dugger, King, of the Brunswick Senior High Prom.
Park View defeated Greensville 7-3 in a five inning game called because of rain and lightning. Chris Pernell got the win, striking out six and allowing just two hits. Joey Jones went 3-for-3 at the plate and Clint Thompson added two hits.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
