To the Editor:
Recently I was privileged to come into very good news regarding the COVID-19 virus, which is so adversely affecting our lives on all levels. There are several doctors who are having great success treating those who are ill with the COVID virus.
Dr. Richard Bartlett from West Texas is the one I know most about. Since March he has successfully treated many in all stages and all of them have recovered. To prove his sincerity and concern for those who are now suffering he has disclosed by email the address that leads one to contact doctors who do the same treatment he does; covidsilverbullet.com. The best news is that they do not have to leave their home to receive treatment once they have been diagnosed.
Although we are looking forward to a vaccine soon those who are ill now need our help. My desire is to get this information to the public, who better than your newspaper to do that. Not only will we be helping those who are battling the virus but we will also be helping to wipe out this virus which has so adversely affected our lives and thereby bringing our society back to normal as well as our world.
Yours truly,
Carmenette Jervis
North Chesterfield
