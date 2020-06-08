This week I want to do a little reminiscing. If you find it boring, please skip down to the yearly items.
Last Wednesday, June 3, was a very significant date for Barbara and me. You see, it was the anniversary of the day our daughter, Leigh, was born at Community Memorial Hospital. Leigh is now Leigh Nanney Hersey, PhD, who is on the teaching staff at the University of Louisiana at Monroe and is the head of her department.
But let's go back to the beginning, June 3, 1971. I was at the office working, although I found it hard to concentrate. Finally, the call came that Thursday from Barbara that she was ready to go to the hospital. Back in those days, the expectant father was not allowed in the birthing room, so I went home instead of remaining at the hospital and requested they call me when Barbara was ready to go into the delivery room.
It was still hard for me to concentrate so I started mowing the yard. Finally my neighbor, Elmo Clary, told his son, Wilson, to go across the street and take over my job so I could go back to the hospital. He did and I took a shower, changed clothes and returned to the hospital.
I still remember when sitting in the waiting room that Linda Montgomery walked by, stopped. and asked if I preferred a son or a daughter. I can remember that I answered, “ don't care, I just want a healthy child and wife”. And when it was time to take Barbara and Leigh home, the nurse surprisingly handed me Leigh and I took her out to the car and then handed her to her mother.
That night, I was the one that awakened at midnight, 2 am, 4 am and 6 am. But Leigh slept straight through. I couldn't help but to wonder, “what a perfect baby.” And that “special” young lady still holds my heart, or least half of it. Barbara has the other half.
Just a reminder of a special day. Sunday, June 14 is FLAG DAY. Please fly your American Flag.
And, as my parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Goode Russell was named Valedictorian and Geraldine Jones, Salutatorian, of the La Crosse High School Graduation Class.
The South Hill High School announced that during the summer months the library will be open every Friday from 3 to 5 pm.
Edgar Thompson was elected Town Sergeant by the Boydton Town Council.
Amis Montgomery won an essay contest sponsored by the Baskerville Woman's Club on “The Kind of Home Surroundings I Like Best.”
Buffalo Lithe Springs, Mecklenburg County's noted old health resort, announced its opening for the summer season on June 14 with a dance at the Buffalo Lithia Springs Hotel.
The South Hill American Legion adult baseball team won its first five games. The latest win was a 10-9 victory over Lawrenceville in 10 innings. Barham was the winning pitcher. He also hit a 3-run homer in the eighth inning to tie the game. Charlie Moseley also homered for South Hill. John Bayley Rawlings homered for Lawrenceville.
1940 – South Hill's population saw a growth of 26.3% over the 1930 census as the town increased by 332 for a total of 1,737. La Crosse had an increase of 97 to 524, Clarksville saw an increase of 46 to 827. Boydton had a decrease of 69 to 423. Figures for Chase City were unavailable as the figures had not been complete.
The South Hill High School announced it's library would be open for the summer on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 to 3 pm.
La Crosse High School won First Place in the judging contest of the Federation of Agriculture High Schools in Mecklenburg and Halifax counties. Team members were: Thomas Martin, Thomas Rose, Robert Ivan Cumbia and Junior Moseley.
1950 – The South Hill Chamber of Commerce heard a report of the U. S. No.1 Highway Association. A Committee of Jack Crews, C. W. Cleaton and Howard Warren was appointed to make recommendations for giving “cards” instead of parking tickets to tourists.
1960 – Dr. C. V. Montgomery Sr., 78, a retired South Hill physician of over 50 years, died June 4, at his home in South Hill.
Mr. W. G. Pegram was elected President of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Mrs. Jean Hough was elected Regent of the South Hill Chapter, Ladies of the Moose.
1970 – William (Bill) Wall, a South Hill businessman, was honored at Ferrum College as the recipient of the Alumni Association Award. Wall was President of Youth Camps, Inc.
Mecklenburg County saw its population of 31,428 drop to 28,565.
Four Mecklenburg County girls were named to attend Girls State at Radford College – Pam Hall, Susan Hofelich, Joyce Inge and Judy Pegram.
Bob Martin of South Hill purchased Lazy Acres Florist in South Hill from Herbert and Perrin Taylor.
1980 – Mrs. Lucy Crowder was installed as President of the South Hill Junior Woman's Club. Mrs. Crowder also was chosen to receive the club's Outstanding Young Woman Award. The Community Service Award went to Mrs. Sue Springer.
Mrs. Daphne W. Copley was recognized by the Automobile Association of Virginia for serving as Safety Patrol Sponsor at South Hill Elementary School for the past 35 years.
Larry D. Hardy of Rt. 1, South Hill was promoted to Sergeant while serving with the 3rd Army Armored Battalion in Friedbery, Germany.
Donna Clark was installed as Honored Queen of Bethel No. 63, Internal Order of Job's Daughters.
Drewey Windham was named Head Football Coach at Park View Senior High. He was previously coach at Bluestone Junior High for two years.
Chipper Watson won his fourth South Hill Country Club Invitational Golf Tournament with a 2-day even par 142 score, three strokes better than Bryant Reese.
1990 – The Top Ten seniors at Park View High School were named. They were Drema Brown, Valedictorian; Chad Barbour, Salutatorian; Scott Nehmer, Kelly Croft, Sherry Arrington, Michele Sykes, Matt Haskins, Brian Scott, Bill Gardner and Aaron Crute.
Jennifer Thomas, a graduating senior at Park View Senior, was presented an award for 13 years of Perfect Attendance.
Three members of Providence United Methodist Church, Forksville – John Herbert Rainey, Mrs. Annie Lou Williams and Abner Simmons – were recognized on “Heritage Sunday”.
Peebles, Inc. of South Hill promoted three employees – Randy Lail to Vice-President and Controller; Russ Lundy II to Vice-President, Human Resources and Karolyn Hawthorne to Merchandise Manager.
Josephine Shaw was installed as President of the South Hill Woman's Club.
Paul H. Clark was honored on his retirement from Parker Oil Company after serving 37 years.
Sally Crutchfield opened Sally's Mixing Bowl in Brodnax.
Stephanie Bland was named Valedictorian and Geraldine Jones, Salutatorian, of the Brunswick Senior High School Graduation Class.
William “Doc” Washington, Mrs. Gloria B. Jarrett and Arthur Jarratt Jr. were named “Teachers of the Year” at Brunswick Junior High.
2000 – Earlier, it was announced that the Relay For Life in Mecklenburg County had reached a record high of $113,407.01. Since then contributions have swelled that total to $118,026.73
The Brunswick County School Board appointed Miss Jo Reed as the new Principal of Meherrin-Powellton Elementary School in South Brunswick County.
Linda Branson was elected President of the Lawrenceville Junior Woman's Club.
2010 – Dr. Chris Mullins joined the Health Care on the Square in Boydton on June 7. He is a Board Certified in Family Medicine.
Park View High School students Adam Tucker, Kenya Young and Tameka Crowder were honored for achieving perfect scores of 600 on the English Reading SOL Test.
Park View High School students Will Spencer, Radereka Russell and Jeremy Walker were honored for achieving perfect scores of 600 on the U. S. History SOL Test.
Kitty Somerville was named Principal of Bluestone Senior High and Chris Coleman will serve as Assistant Principal.
Macey Mills, a member of the Mecklenburg Country Club, Chase City, won First Place in the Virginia State Golf Association Tournament in Richmond.
