Park View Senior Athlete Profiles- Justyn Hudson

Name: Justyn Hudson

Sport: Baseball 

Age: 18

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite TV show: Live PD

Favorite Music Artist: Luke Combs

Favorite sports memory: Making it to states last year.

What will you miss the most this season: I will miss playing with my friends for the last time and not having my last chance to try to make it to state and make it farther than last year.

Plans after graduation: I plan to go to college to play baseball.