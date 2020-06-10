The NBA Board of Directors voted last week to send 22 teams to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida to restart the NBA regular season beginning on July 31. After an abbreviated end to the regular season, the top 16 teams will open the playoffs.
The plan calls for each team to play eight games to complete the regular season. Each squad’s season winning percentage will be used to determine playoff seeding.
Teams that didn’t qualify for the restart in Orlando will see its season come to an end.
The 22-team plan includes all teams that held playoff spots when play was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic plus all clubs within six games of earning a postseason berth.
Milwaukee, Boston, Toronto and the LA Lakers have already clinched playoff berths as have Miami, Indiana, Philadelphia, LA Clippers, Denver, Utah, Oklahoma City, Houston and likely Dallas.
In the East division, Brooklyn, Orlando and Washington will all vie for the last two playoff spots while in the West, Memphis, Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix will vie for the one remaining spot.
This is great news for local basketball fans as former Brunswick HS standout Javonte Green with the Boston Celtics and former Park View HS standout Keldon Johnson with the San Antonio Spurs will both get to see more action in their NBA rookie campaigns.
Best Wishes to both of them as the season prepares to resume!
VHSL Statement on Recent Tragedy
“The VHSL has the privilege of serving and being part of a diverse community of student-athletes, coaches, school administrators, and officials. We have the unique privilege of offering opportunities for young people of color who contribute much to their school communities and who will one day make even greater contributions to this country and the world,” the press release said. “We hope the recent tragedies will inspire all students and our membership to seek and create change with empathy and honesty about the social and racial injustices faced by people of color every day in our country. The VHSL does not have all the answers but we embrace our obligation to empathize, sympathize, listen, encourage dialogue, and support our African American student-athletes and activity participants as we stand with them to end racial injustice in our country.”
