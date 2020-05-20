Brunswick High School senior standout Desmyn Owens will continue her academic and athletic career at Virginia State University in the fall after recently signing a grant-in-aid to play softball for the Division 2 Lady Trojans.
Owens, a standout pitcher and corner infielder for the Lady Bulldogs, said she is excited about the opportunity.
“I am very excited,” she said. “At first I was on the fence because it was close to home but VSU sold me after a visit and I am sure I will have a good experience.”
Owens, who will major in Business and Accounting, said she hopes to be able to contribute in the circle right away.
“I hope to be a good addition to the team and I hope to spend a lot of time on the mound,” she said.
Owens said she fell in love with softball when she was young especially when she was on the mound.
“I fell in love with pitching,” she said. “The pitcher is the most important player on the field. It can be a lot of pressure but it is good pressure. It has helped shape me to be the person I am.”
Owens has also been a standout in the classroom during her career at Brunswick HS. She owns a 3.95 GPA and ranks fifth in her graduating class.
Owens also excelled in basketball, volleyball and track while in high-school.
Owens was a first team All-District performer in volleyball this past season and was a second team selection in basketball.
She finished fourth in the 2A State Indoor Track meet in shotput last year and was third in this year’s state indoor meet.
Owens has won a number of softball awards during her career including making first team All-Regional and All-District in her junior season as well as being named MVP of her high-school team.
Desmyn’s father Darrell Owens, who serves as the track and football coach at BSHS, said he is proud of the opportunity his daughter has earned.
“Her Mom played Division I softball at Hampton,” he said. “I am excited for her to be able to play on this level. All of her hard work has paid off.”
Owens played her travel softball with the Sarasota Heat out of Chester and played in many tournaments in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
She said she is thankful to all of the coaches who have worked with her throughout the years and helped her earn this scholarship.
Desmyn also said she is also very thankful for her family.
“I want to thank my parents for believing in me,” she said, “and all of the countless miles they have driven getting me to games and practice since I was 9 or 10.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.