The Park View High School varsity girls’ basketball team continued its great play following the holiday break by picking up two wins on the hardwood last week including a 36-30 road win over Southampton HS on Friday.
The two victories improved the Lady Dragons to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the Tri-Rivers District.
Park View jumped out to an 11-7 lead in the first quarter behind three points from Azaria Williams.
Mikya Harrison scored four points in the second quarter but Southampton outscored the local team 9-8 to close the Lady Dragons’ lead to 19-16 at the halftime break.
Teonia Watts and Deaona Watkins scored three points apiece in the third quarter for Park View but the Lady Indians outscored Park View 9-8 to close the lead to 27-25 going into the final quarter.
Williams hit two treys in the final stanza while Watkins scored a bucket and Harrison added a free-throw as Park View hung on for the 36-30 victory.
Williams and Watkins led Park View with nine points apiece while Harrison added seven.
Park View………11 8 8 9 - 36
Southampton…….7 9 9 6 – 30
Park View – Janson 2, Williams 9, Harrison 7, Watkins 9, Watts 3, Johnson 2, Montague 2, Jackson 2.
Southampton – Cannady 2, Dawson 7, Hite 10, Slade 8, Ridley 4.
PV, 63-47
The Lady Dragons returned from the holiday break to top Franklin HS 63-47 on the road last Wednesday night at Franklin HS.
Park View came out on fire and jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter behind nine points from Azaria Williams and four from Teonia Watts.
Jordyn Jackson scored five points in the second quarter as the Lady Dragons outscored Franklin 14-6 to take a 35-19 halftime lead.
The Lady Broncos outscored Park View 20-12 in the third quarter to cut the lead to single digits but the Lady Dragons put the game away with a 16-8 run in the fourth quarter.
Williams led Park View with 16 points while Tyonne Montague and Watkins scored 11 points apiece and Watts added 10.
Jamia Flythe led Franklin with 22 points while Arbani Wiggins added 12.
Park View………..21 14 12 16 - 63
Franklin…………..13 6 20 8 – 47
Park View – Janson 3, Williams 16, Harrison 4, Watkins 11, Watts 10, Johnson 2, Montague 11, Jackson 6.
Franklin – Wiggins 12, Bailey 3, Flythe 22, Richardson 5, Gordon 3, Manger 2.
PVJV’s, 30-13
The Baby Dragons jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on Friday and cruised past Southampton 30-13 on the road.
Aniya Watkins and Yvonne Dixon led the Park View JV’s with nine points apiece in the victory.
PVJV……14 10 2 4 - 30
SJV………0 6 5 2 – 13
PVJVs – Watkins 9, Dixon 9, Young 6, Clements 4, Balducci 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.