(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 25 in the series.)
The Park View High School boys track team captured its first Southside District title in 1977 and then successfully defended its title the following season.
The Dragons won seven of 16 events in 1978 to repeat as district champions at Matoaca HS. Park View finished with 127 points to best the field as Brunswick HS finished second with 106 points and Matoaca was third with 76 points.
Individuals who captured two district titles that year for Park View were Danny Little in the Long Jump and Triple Jump; Mike Mitchell in the 120 High Hurdles and 330 Intermediate Hurdles and Allen Farrar in the 100-Yard Dash and the 440-Yard Dash. Kenny Prince also captured the district title in the One Mile Run.
Park View’s William Stone finished second in the High Jump in 1978 while Williams finished sixth in the Shot Put; Farrar finished fifth in the Discus; Little was fifth in the 100-Yard Dash; Calvin Powell was fifth in the Mile Run and second in the 880; while Prince was fifth and Joel Crowder was sixth in the Two Mile Run.
The Dragons finished fifth in the Region I meet in 1978 as Farrar captured the regional title in the 100-Yard Dash (9.8 seconds) and the 440-Yard Dash (49.5 seconds.)
Park View broke seven school records at the regional meet as Mitchell finished second in the 330-Yard Intermediate Hurdles (40.2 seconds) and Little placed third in the Long Jump (22 ft. 4 inches) and fourth in the Triple Jump (44 ft.).
All three athletes advanced to the Group AA state meet at James Madison University where the Dragons placed in state competition for the first time.
Farrar placed third at the state meet in the 100-Yard Dash with a time of 9.9 seconds while finishing fourth in the 440-Yard Dash with a time of 49 seconds flat.
Little finished fifth in the Long Jump with a distance of 21.8 ft.
The Park View boys track team won its first ever district championship in 1977 when it finished with 146 points to outdistance Greensville HS with 123 points.
Capturing district tiles were Kevin Bishop in the Long Jump and High Jump, Mike Mitchell in the 330 Intermediate Hurdles with a school record of 42.3, and the Park View relay team (Allen Farrar, John Bowers, Herbert Farrar and Kevin Bishop) in the Mile Relay.
The Dragons placed at least two people in 11 of the 14 individual events at the district meet that season. In the long distance races, Danny Wilson and Ken Prince finished 2-3 in the Mile Run and Anthony Powell, Wilson and Charles King were 2-4-6 in the Two Mile Run. Powell had been hit by a car a week before and had not been practicing prior to the meet.
Jeff Kidd set a Park View record in the Pole Vault by clearing 10’6” for third place while James Farrar broke his record in the 880 with a second-place time of 2:08.
King finished fifth in the Pole Vault while Mitchell was sixth; Powell finished fifth in the Shot Put; Little was second in the Long Jump and Triple Jump while Bishop was sixth in the Triple Jump; James Rhoads was fifth in the High Jump and 120 High Hurdles while Mitchell was second in the 120 High Hurdles; Powell finished third in the 100 while Little was fifth; Farrar was second in the 440 while Bowers was sixth; Farrar was second in the 880 while C. Powell was fifth; Anthony Powell was second in the Two Mile Run while Wilson was fourth and Rhoads was third in the 330 Intermediate Hurdles.
At the regional meet, the relay team of Farrar, Farrar, Bowers and Crowder finished third with a school-record time of 3:39.6 while Mitchell (330 hurdles) and Powell (Two Mile) each earned a fourth place finish while setting a school record.
Mitchell bettered his old time by .25 of a second while Powell knocked 3.7 seconds off his time.
Larry Pulliam from Bluestone captured regional titles in 1977 in the Mile Run and the 880. It was his third regional title in the last three years.
The Park View boys came up just short in 1979 while going for a Three-Peat as newcomer Clover Hill HS captured the district title while the Dragons finished second.
Little led Park View by capturing district titles in the Long Jump, High Jump and 100-Yard Dash. Calvin Powell also won the 880 while Prince took first in the Mile Run.
Little finished second in the Group AA state meet that season in the Long Jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.