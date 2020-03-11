The Brunswick High School varsity boys’ basketball team tied the score at 70 with 1:09 to play on Friday night but Region B champion East Rockingham HS got a trey from Cooper Keyes and ended the game on a 7-0 run to claim a 77-70 victory in a VHSL Class 2 state tournament quarterfinal game at Spotswood HS.
The victory was the 14th straight for East Rockingham HS as the Eagles improved to 27-2 on the season and advanced to the state semifinals to face Region A champion John Marshall HS while Brunswick saw a very successful season come to an end with a 20-10 record.
“I personally want to thank the coaching staff, community, parents, school board members, administrators and all the Bulldog fans that made this a successful season,” said Brunswick coach Charreko Walker. “Although we came up a little short, it still was a great journey. Winning 20 out of 30 games was great and making it to the Final 8 in the state was a great accomplishment. The best is yet to come for Bulldog Nation.”
Brunswick got off to a good start in the contest, jumping out to a 19-15 lead in the first quarter behind seven points from Jermonta James, six from Jadan Firman and four from Diamonte Brodnax.
Brunswick outscored the Eagles 20-19 in the second quarter behind eight points from Jeffrey Jamason and six from Traivon Callis to take a 34-29 lead to the halftime break.
East Rock got nine points from Tyce McNair and eight from 6-7 sophomore forward Tyler Nickel in the third quarter to outscore the Bulldogs 22-15 and open up a 56-54 lead.
The Eagles got 10 points from Nickel in the fourth quarter and two big treys from Kyle Evick on the way to the victory.
Nickel led all scorers with 32 points on the night while McNair and Evick added 17 points apiece.
James led Brunswick with 21 points while Firman scored 17 and Jamison and Callis added 14 and 12 points apiece, respectively.
The Bulldogs hit six treys in the contest while the Eagles connected on 12 long balls.
Brunswick shot only two free-throws in the game with James knocking down both in the fourth quarter while the Eagles hit 15 of 18 from the charity stripe.
East Rock…….……15 19 22 21 - 77
Brunswick…………19 20 15 16 – 70
East Rockingham – Nickel 32, McNair 17, Keyes 9, Evick 17, Lam 2.
Brunswick – James 21, Jamason 14, Brodnax 6, Firman 17, Callis 12.
