Dr. D Sports: VHSL Considers Attendance

It was reported last week that Virginia High School League executive director Billy Haun has asked the governor’s office to consider using the 1,000 person limit for attendance at high school sporting events when the season starts in December.
The VHSL executive committee finalized a plan two weeks ago to restart sports in a condensed format beginning with fall sports in December.
The report said that the VHSL would like to be considered under the Phase Three guidelines for entertainment and public amusement which would allow up to 1,000 persons in attendance.
Haun was quoted by The Richmond Times-Dispatch as saying, “They were receptive to that idea and told us they would look at that, and late in October, early November, we can get back in touch with them and see if there could be any change in that.”
VCC to Start with Winter Sports
The Virginia Colonial Conference private school league plans to proceed with a condensed three-season model similar to the one which was recently approved by the Virginia High School League.
The VCC, which includes local schools Brunswick Academy and Kenston Forest, would conduct the winter sports season (girls and boys basketball) from November 18 to January 30, the fall season (football, cheer and volleyball) from February 8 to March 29 and the spring season (baseball, softball, soccer) from March 29 to May 22.
The first dates for games would be December 8 for winter sports, February 16 for fall sports and April 13 for spring.
Flipping springs sports to the fall and fall sports to the spring was also considered by the VCC.
