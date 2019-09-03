The Park View Dragons varsity football team is scheduled to hit the road on Friday night to play cross-county rival Bluestone HS in the annual “King of the County” contest.
While the two rivals will join as one when Mecklenburg County’s new consolidated high-school is finished in a few years, for now county residents will be rooting for either the Dragons or the Barons.
This will be the season opener for Park View after the Dragons enjoyed a bye during the first weekend of the season while Bluestone will come in with a 0-1 record after falling 14-0 to John Marshall in a game that was stopped due to a fight in the second quarter on Friday.
I was not at that game but understand from several eyewitnesses that I talked to that a Bluestone player was tackled by a John Marshall player who appeared to push his helmet into the ground several times.
This occurred near the Bluestone sideline and a fight broke out between players on the Barons sideline and the defensive players of John Marshall.
Once the players were separated and the fight was broken up, the officials on the field called the game.
This column was written on Sunday so I am not sure if any players were ejected or if the school system or Virginia High School League will take any further action.
Park View has owned its cross-county rival of late and will come into the contest with a 16-game winning streak in the series.
The Barons’ last win over Park View happened in 2002 when they nipped the Dragons by a 17-14 score.
The last three games in the series have been close though with Park View winning 32-30 last year, 33-26 in 2017 and 25-19 in 2016.
Park View owns a 41-23-3 advantage in the series that started in 1955. In the early years of the rivalry, the two teams often played twice.
Week 1 Football Scores
Gretna46Brunswick8
Kenston Forest39Brunswick Aca0
John Marshall14Bluestone0
Poquoson42Southampton6
Northumberland48Surry31
Essex42Sussex24
Greensville44Weldon22
Windsor51Chincoteague21
Tri-Rivers District Standings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.