The last two days in Virginia have moved very quickly. As the COVID-19 situation has changed hourly throughout the world, country and Commonwealth, our national and state leaders have reacted and made decisions in reaction to the situation. On Thursday, Governor Northam declared a State of Emergency for Virginia. On Friday afternoon, Governor Northam ordered all Virginia K-12 schools closed for a minimum of two weeks and President Trump declared a National Emergency as the pandemic grows.
On Saturday morning, Dr. James Lane, Superintendent of Public Instruction for Virginia provided clarification to school superintendents that during the two weeks that Virginia’s public schools are closed all school-sponsored activities, including athletics and practices, are not allowed. Yesterday, the VHSL Crisis Management Committee’s decision made a decision to delay the beginning of the spring sport season two weeks.
While some stakeholders in Virginia will be unhappy with the decision to not allow athletic practices, we need to support our Governor and State Superintendent. These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In perspective, we are looking at the overall health of the Commonwealth versus two weeks out of our high school athletic season.
At this point, the entire Spring sport season has not been cancelled. Everyone clearly understands the dedication and commitment thousands of parents, coaches and student-athletes have made preparing for this season. I am sure college and professional athletes feel the same way as their seasons have been suspended or cancelled. In two weeks, state leaders will evaluate the situation and provide direction for our schools – including the Spring sport season.
Please be patient and supportive of our leaders as our country and Commonwealth navigate our way through this very difficult situation.
