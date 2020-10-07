(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 23 in the series.)
The Park View High School varsity girls’ basketball team went 13-2 on the hardwood in 1974 and captured the Southside District regular season and tournament titles.
The Lady Dragons topped Greensville HS 57-48 in the tournament title game behind 27 points from Toni Moore who was selected as the tourney MVP.
Park View jumped out to a 14-7 lead early in the game and led 25-13 in the second quarter before taking a 29-22 lead to the halftime break.
A 3-point play by Moore, her second of the game, gave Park View a 50-46 lead with two minutes to play and Trudy Gentry, Donna Cappaert and Moore hit buckets down the stretch to seal the victory.
Park View fans poured onto the floor at Central High School when the final buzzer sounded to celebrate the championship.
Trudy Gentry added 12 points in the victory for the Lady Dragons while Mary Allen scored six points and Deborah Walker and Janice Wilson added four points apiece.
Mary Allen and Deborah Walker were named to the Southside All-District team while Trudy Gentry, Moore and Walker were named to the All-tournament team.
The Lady Dragons finished the regular season and tournament with a 13-1 record.
Park View could not keep the momentum going however falling 66-61 at home to a good Franklin HS team in the AA Region I title game.
The Lady Broncos, champions of the Peanut District, jumped out to a 17-8 lead early and it swelled to 36-20 before the Lady Dragons ended the first half on a 10-0 run to close the gap to 36-30 at the break.
Park View continued their good play by starting the second half on a 9-2 run to take its first lead at 39-38 on a bucket by Mary Allen.
Franklin was able to withstand the Park View rally however and answered with its own run to take a 51-45 lead to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Dragons made one last run in the final stanza. After a timeout by Park View Coach Pat Kibler, Trudy Gentry, Toni Moore and Mary Allen all hit buckets to trim the Franklin lead to 64-60 with 47 seconds remaining.
The Lady Dragons had four shot attempts over the final 30 seconds but could find the mark and Franklin hit two free-throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory.
Walker led the Lady Dragons with 21 points in the game while Allen scored 14 and Moore added 12. Gentry finished with seven points while Cappaert scored five and Wilson added two.
