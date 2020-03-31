Park View Senior Athlete Profile- Chance Melton

Name: Chance Melton
Sport: Soccer
Age: 18
Favorite Food: Pizza
Favorite TV Show: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Favorite Music Artist: Mingo Fishtrap
Favorite sports memory: My favorite sports memory is when we were in Colonial Heights last season and did not stop playing our absolute hardest and I ended up with the goal that put us out front to win the game.
What will you miss the most this season: I’m going to miss the most amazing beautiful game I have ever played.
Plans after Graduation: I will be attending JMU and majoring in Kinesiology.
