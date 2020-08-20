A couple of local young men playing their first season in the National Basketball Association took advantage of their opportunities last week as the regular season came to an end in the Bubble in Orlando.
Former Brunswick HS standout Javonte Green who captivated Boston Celtics fans’ with a tremendous Summer League and then beat our Max Strus for the final roster spot in training camp, earned a chance to start in the Celtics’ regular season finale against Washington.
Green did not disappoint, scoring 11 points in the opening quarter on 3 of 6 shooting from deep.
The Wizards took a 56-51 halftime lead but Green again reignited the Celtics in the third quarter as they went on an 11-2 run to take a five-point lead but Washington rallied in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good in a 96-90 victory.
Green led the Celtics in the contest, logging 34 minutes and scoring a career-high 23 points with four rebounds on 8 of 17 shooting from the field.
Woo has continually taken advantage of every opportunity this season and could see more important minutes in the playoffs and most certainly will be in for a bigger role next season.
The Celtics opened the NBA playoffs as the East’s No. 3 seed.
Former Park View standout Keldon Johnson continued his sensational play in Orlando, scoring a career-high 24 points off the bench on 8 of 12 shooting from the floor and grabbing a career high 11 rebounds in 26 minutes of action in the San Antonio Spurs’ 123-105 win over Houston last Tuesday evening.
Johnson closed out his rookie campaign on Thursday, tying his career high with 24 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field and grabbing two rebounds in 30 minutes of action in a 118-112 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Legendary Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich had to like what he saw from Johnson in the eight games played in the Bubble in Orlando.
Keldon most certainly will push for a much bigger role with the Spurs next season. He averaged 14.1 points per game and hit on 64% of his shots in the bubble.
Coach Pop said he was proud of the way Johnson and the younger players played down the stretch.
“They had no shot to get into this thing and basically willed themselves into (the playoff hunt) to have this opportunity," he said. "The development of the young kids largely playing the way they did, this is the best we've played all year. We're very happy with what's gone on here."
