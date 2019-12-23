The Park View High School varsity basketball team hung on down the stretch for a 59-54 win over cross-county rival Bluestone HS on Friday night in Skipwith.
The victory improved the Dragons to 5-4 on the season while the Barons fell to 2-4.
Bluestone jumped out to a 5-2 lead at the 5:10 mark of the first quarter on a bucket by Datrione Shearin.
Latavion House answered with a trey for Park View to knot the score at the 4:47 mark and Park View went on a 6-2 run to take an 11-7 lead at the 2:42 mark on a bucket by Josh Boyd.
Anthony Gardner and House buried treys late in the first quarter for the Dragons but a tip-in by Michael Harris allowed the Barons to trim the lead to 17-13 at the end of the opening quarter.
Park View opened up a 28-18 lead midway through the second quarter on two free-throws by AJ Bracey.
Following a bucket by Harris for Bluestone, Darius Hymon scored on two straight rebounds and putbacks for a 34-20 lead but the Barons got a trey from Nick Abernathy to trim the halftime lead to 35-23.
The Barons fought back after the break and cut the Park View lead to 35-28 on a trey by Abernathy.
Boyd scored two straight buckets for Park View to extend the lead back to 39-28 but Harris and Shearin answered with baskets for Bluestone.
The Barons went on a 6-0 run to cut the Dragons lead to 41-39 on a bucket by Keevonta Jones at the 1:11 mark but Boyd scored four points over the last minute, including a pretty steal and layup to give Park View a 45-39 lead going to the final quarter.
The Dragons got a 3-point play by Lanthony Joyner and six straight points from Gardner to open up a 56-44 lead at the 5:01 mark of the fourth quarter.
Bluestone kept the defensive pressure on with Park View running some clock and went on an 8-2 run to close to 58-52 on a bucket by Larry Bullock with 40 seconds left to play.
The Barons got a basket from Harris with 17 seconds left to cut the lead to 58-54 but Boyd hit two free-throws with 13 seconds left after being fouled and Bluestone was unable to get off a final shot.
Boyd led Park View with 15 points while Hymon scored 10 and Gardner added nine.
Harris led all scorers with 21 for Bluestone while Abernathy added 13.
Park View………….17 18 10 14 - 59
Bluestone……….….13 10 16 15 - 54
Park View – Hymon 10, Joyner 8, House 8, Boyd 15, Crabel 5, Gardner 9, Bracey 4.
Bluestone – Bullock 6, Abernathy 13, Shearin 6, Hatcher 4, Jones 4, Harris 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.