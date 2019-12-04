Brunswick High School coach Charreko Walker says this is the best team he has assembled since taking over the reins of the varsity basketball team.
The Bulldogs return some key players this season for what Coach Walker hopes will be a deep run into the VHSL Class 2 playoffs.
Returnees this season include senior guard Jadan Firman, a first team 2A All-Region pick last year.
“He is one of the best players in the state, regardless of classification,” said Walker. “We will go as far as he can take us.”
Junior point guard Reginald Walker, a second team All-District pick, also returns this season as does 6-7 forward Travion Callis who Coach Walker called a “glass eater.”
Senior guard Jordan Wesson, a sharpshooter, also returns and was a second team All-District pick last season.
Seniors Jeffrey Jamason, Savion Glasgow and Tavarre Mays also return and will play key roles this season.
Defensive specialist Diamonte Brodnax also returns for the Bulldogs.
“He will draw the other team’s best scorer every night,” said Walker.
John Hicks and Deundre Wyche also return to the court this season.
“They will round out our senior leadership,” said Walker.
Two transfers who will play big roles include junior wing Jermonta James and senior wing Quentin Singleton.
“I am expecting a lot from both of them,” said Walker.
Walker said he looks for the Tri-Rivers District to be strong again this season.
“Greensville had a very young core last season and you can never count out Park View,” said Walker. “Southampton also had some good young guys last year. Our district is always tough.”
Assistant coaches this season include Terry Hardy, Earl Jarrell, Antonio Epps, Darrion Mallory and Terry Stith. Darrick Summiel will once again coach the JV team.
Brunswick will play Petersburg, Indian River, Thomas Jefferson, Lakeland and Amelia in non-district action.
“We want to be battle tested,” said Walker. “We are hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs opened the regular season at Amelia HS on Tuesday and will welcome Windsor HS for its home opener on Wednesday night.
