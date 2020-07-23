VA Squires top Cluster Springs Tournament

The VA Squires won the King of the Diamonds Ring Tournament held in Cluster Springs the weekend of July 18-19. The Squires went 4-0 and outscored their opponents 35-18 in route to the championship. The Squire wish to thank sponsors Benchmark Community Bank and Hale's Electrical Service for their support.
