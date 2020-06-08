(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise this week begins an ongoing series that will look back at some of the outstanding athletes that have worn the Dragons’ green and white.)
Perhaps no player has meant more in the history of the Park View High School football program than former standout Howard Feggins who became the first Dragons’ player to play in the National Football League.
Feggins was a standout at running back and defensive back for Park View before signing to play football at the University of North Carolina.
The Dragons won the Southside District title in 1982, Feggins’ senior campaign.
“It had been a long time since Park View had won a championship,” he said.
Feggins said his passion for football started at a young age.
“My Dad Johnny loved football,” said Feggins. “I started playing in the fifth grade. Bill Ogburn, our South Hill Midget football coach, took my brother Eugene and I to a Duke University football game. That was the start of my passion. I saw the huge crowd and wanted to play in a big stadium”
At UNC, Feggins was a four-year letter award winner, playing cornerback and strong safety. He totaled 169 career tackles including 83 as a sophomore.
Feggins graduated with his degree from UNC in Education in 1987.
He said the Park View staff did a great job promoting players for the next level which led to him signing with UNC.
“Coach (Dewey) Windham did a great job helping get our names out to colleges,” said Feggins. “The staff did a great job in making sure that you had to work for everything and the best players played.”
Feggins played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and New York Giants before winning a championship with the London Monarchs of the World League of American Football. Feggins was a member of the 1991 Monarchs team that topped Barcelona 22-0 in the World Bowl.
Looking back on his playing career, Feggins has many fond memories.
“During my redshirt freshman year at UNC, our staff had us do a lot of visualization,” he said. “My visualization was to cause a fumble, scoop it, and score it. We played at Memphis and I was on the kickoff team and got a big hit that got our team fired up. Two snaps later, I got to go into the game as a nickel back. Memphis ran the ball away from me and reversed it back to my side. I got a tackle for a loss and caused a fumble. We recovered and our offense scored. From that point on, I knew that if you can see it, you can accomplish it.”
He said the highlight of his pro career came in a Monday night game.
“I got an interception on Monday night football against the Buffalo Bills,” said Feggins. “Frank Wright was the quarterback, who is now the head football coach of the Indianapolis Colts.”
Another vivid memory for Feggins was the support he received from his family.
“My second memory at the pro level was seeing my parents, brothers, and sisters in the stands at Patriots home games,” he said. “Seeing my parents faces at those games will never be forgotten!”
After finishing his playing career, Feggins entered into the coaching ranks and has more than 22 years of experience ranging from high school to the professional level.
He began his coaching career at Wingate University in 1995 and has spent time on the staffs of a number of college programs including Northwestern, Miami of Ohio, Eastern Michigan, South Carolina State and Norfolk State.
Feggins earned the NFL Minority Internship and served as a training camp offensive assistant with the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2008.
Feggins spent the 2014 season as the head coach at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky where he guided the team to a 6-5 season and a playoff appearance.
He has also been involved with NextGen All American Camp & The Show as an evaluation coach and was the owner of SACS Sports, LLC, a consulting firm that helped high school student-athletes gain more exposure.
Feggins has served as the running backs coach at Colorado State University-Pueblo, an annual Top 10 D2 program, for the past two years.
He is not the only Feggins in the CSU-Pueblo locker room.
“My son Jensen graduated from Murray State with his Business degree and transferred to CSU-Pueblo to play his grad year,” Feggins said.
The younger Feggins was a starter at Murray State at wide receiver and hybrid tight end.
“The first play and first snap of the first game last season, Jensen fractured his ankle. He got a waiver and will return this fall to play,” Feggins said.
He said one thing he loves about football is the time spent with teammates in the locker room.
“Games are temporary but relationships are forever,” Feggins said.
Howard and his wife Renee also have another son Kevin, who lives and works in Virginia
