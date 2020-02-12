PV Boys and Girls Win on Monday

The Park View High School varsity boys’ basketball team avenged an earlier season loss to Southampton HS with a 69-57 victory on the road on Monday night in the regular season finale.
Josh Boyd led the Dragons with 19 points in the victory while Latavion House scored 14 and Darius Hymon added 12.
Ahlauntae Outlaw led Southampton with 24 points.
The win improved Park View to 15-7 overall and completed a 12-4 record in Tri-Rivers District play.
The Dragons are the No. 3 seed for the district tournament and will play host to a district tournament quarterfinal contest in South Hill on Wednesday night.
Park View……….15 11 20 23 - 69
Southampton……..8 18 15 15 – 57
Park View – Hymon 12, Alexander 5, Joyner 5, House 14, Boyd 19, Crabel 3, Fadool 2, Gardner 5, Bracey 4.
Southampton – Outlaw 24, Reed 4, Cross 3, Vick 9, Johnson 9, Ivey 2, Scott 5,
PV, 52-39
It was a grind for three and a half quarters but the Park View girls went on an 8-0 run over the last 3:07 mark of the third quarter to retake the lead on their way to a 52-39 victory at home over Southampton HS in their regular season finale.
Park View trailed 31-24 at the 3:44 mark of the third stanza but got four points apiece from Azaria Williams and Teonia Watts as part of an 8-0 run to take a 32-31 lead to the final quarter.
Watts scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to give Park View a 38-33 lead before Southampton rallied to cut the lead to 38-36 at the 4:06 mark.
Park View closed the game on a 14-3 run to thwart the upset bid.
Williams led the Lady Dragons with 16 points in the win while Watts scored 12.
The win improved the Lady Dragons to 17-5 overall and completed a 12-4 mark in district play.
Park View is the No. 2 seed for the district tournament and will welcome seventh-seeded Sussex-Central HS for a quarterfinal tournament contest on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
Park View………..8 12 12 20 - 52
Southampton…….12 13 6 8 - 39
Park View – Janson 6, Williams 16, Harrison 4, Watkins 7, Watts 12, Montague 2, Jackson 2.
Southampton – Cannady 4, Green 4, Dendon 3, Hite 11, Slade 17.
PVJV Girls, 43-21
The Park View JV girls’ team topped Southampton 43-21 on Monday night to complete a 9-2 campaign.
Yvonne Dixon led the Baby Dragons with 12 points while Ahmyah Hicks and Ashley Balducci scored eight, Lalia Baker tallied seven, Aniya Watkins totaled six and Destanee Young added two points.
Southampton JV Boys, 45-41
The Southampton JV boys’ basketball team topped the Baby Dragons 45-41 in overtime on Monday night.
The loss completed a 14-4 season for the Park View JV’s who tied for the top spot in the district with Greensville and Southampton.
Jaquan Goode and Christian Puryear led the Baby Dragons with eight points apiece while Jaheem Smith scored seven, Tamarion Thomas and Tomar Logan tallied six and Cameron Hayes and Travonte Hawkins added two apiece.
Final Tri-Rivers District Boys Basketball Standings
Greensville15-118-4
Brunswick13-315-7
Park View12-415-7
Southampton 9-713-9
Sussex 9-710-8
Franklin6-108-14
Surry6-107-15
Windsor2-142-18
ARGS0-160-21
Final Tri-Rivers District Girls Basketball Standings
Surry16-018-4
Park View12-417-5
Brunswick10-611-9
Greensville 9-7 9-7
Franklin 8-810-8
Southampton 8-810-11
Sussex 7-9 7-9
Windsor 2-142-18
ARGS0-161-21
