The Park View High School varsity boys’ basketball team has been a squad on the rise over the past several weeks and the Dragons rode that momentum to a 78-66 victory over Brunswick HS in Lawrenceville last Wednesday night.
That victory coupled with a 73-35 win over Windsor HS on Friday improved the Dragons to 13-7 overall and 10-4 in the district.
Brunswick jumped out to a 4-3 lead to start the game on a bucket by Jeffrey Jamason at the 5:57 mark of the opening quarter.
Josh Boyd buried his second trey of the opening quarter at the 4:18 mark and Park View took advantage of a 10-0 run to open up a 12-4 lead on a 3-point play by Eli Fadool at the 3:41 mark.
Jermonta James scored on a driving layup for Brunswick at the 2:40 mark and Traivon Callis scored on a rebound and putback with 52 seconds left in the opening quarter to knot the score at 14.
Boyd hit his third trey before the buzzer to give the Dragons a 17-14 lead after the first eight minutes.
A layup by TJ Alexander at the 7:21 mark of the second quarter give Park View a 21-14 lead but Reginald Walker buried a trey for Brunswick on the next trip down court to cut the lead to four.
Lanthony Joyner answered with a bucket for Park View and Darius Hymon scored in the paint to open up a 25-17 lead at the 5:16 mark.
Adam Crabel hit a trey for the Dragons for a 30-19 lead at the 4:14 mark.
Park View opened up a 36-22 lead on two free-throws by Boyd at the 2:57 mark but Brunswick closed the half on a 9-2 run behind treys from Jamason and Jadan Firman to trim the halftime lead to 38-35.
The Dragons took a 45-40 lead on a bucket by Boyd at the 4:04 mark of the third quarter but T. Callis scored on a layup and Firman hit a trey to give Brunswick a 46-45 lead at the 2:34 mark.
Park View answered with buckets by Joyner and Latavion House for a 49-46 lead as the Dragons took a 51-49 lead to the final quarter.
Firman picked up his fourth foul of the game at the 7:50 mark of the final quarter for Brunswick and had to go to the bench. Park View took advantage by going on a 9-2 run behind seven points from Alexander to open up a 60-52 lead at the 6:02 mark.
After Callis scored for Brunswick, Boyd and Darius Hymon added buckets for a 64-54 lead at the 4:32 mark.
Brunswick cut the lead to 69-64 on a bucket by Firman at the 2:21 mark but that was as close as the Dogs would get down the stretch as Park View hit their free-throws to seal the victory.
Boyd led Park View with 31 points in the game while Alexander scored 15 and Joyner added 13.
James led Brunswick with 20 points while Firman scored 14 and Walker finished with nine.
Park View…………..17 21 13 27 - 78
Brunswick…………..14 21 15 16 – 66
Park View – Hymon 6, Alexander 15, Joyner 13, House 3, Boyd 31, Crabel 5, Fadool 4, Gardner 1.
Brunswick – Walker 9, Mays 6, James 20, Jamison 5, Firman 14, Hicks 5, Callis 7.
PV, 73-35
Coming off of the big win over Brunswick, the Dragons cruised past Windsor HS 73-35 on Friday night in a district contest.
Park View jumped out to a 27-9 lead in the opening quarter behind six points apiece from Kejuan Malone and Eli Fadool.
The Dukes outscored Park View 10-9 in the second quarter to cut the Park View lead to 36-19 at the halftime break.
The Dragons picked up the offensive pace in the third quarter as Camari Minor scored seven points and Joyner added four to outscore Windsor 18-7 in the frame.
C. Minor paced the Dragons with two treys in the final stanza while Luke Richey added five points as Park View cruised to the lopsided win.
C. Minor led the Dragons with 15 points while Malone added 10.
Park View…….27 9 18 19 – 73
Windsor……….9 10 7 9 – 35
Windsor – Pittman 2, Williams 9, Allmond 10, Scott 13, Broadbent 1.
Park View – Hymon 4, Alexander 6, Joyner 9, House 3, Richey 7, Crabel 2, Fadool 6, Gardner 2, S. Minor 3, C. Minor 15, Malone 10, Bracey 7.
PVJV’s, 56-49
The Park View JV’s improved to 13-3 on the season with a 56-49 win over Windsor on the road Friday night.
Jaquan Goode and Jaheem Smith paced the Baby Dragons with 15 points apiece while Cameron Hayes added nine.
PVJV…….12 16 12 16 - 56
WJV……..12 16 13 8 – 49
Park View JV’s – Smith 15, Goode 15, Gill 8, Puryear 6, Hayes 9, Hawkins 3.
Windsor JV’s – Davis 9, Cross 12, Seaborne 6, Pearson 19, Fowler 3.
PVJV’s, 42-33
The Park View JV’s topped Brunswick 42-33 last Wednesday afternoon in a district contest.
Tomar Logan led the Baby Dragons with 13 points while Christian Puryear added 11.
Justice Green led the Baby Dogs with 10 points while Trajhen Jones added eight.
PVJ………….8 11 9 14 - 42
BJV………….2 4 9 18 – 33
Park View JV’s – Smith 6, Goode 3, Puryear 11, Hayes 4, Hawkins 3, Logan 13, Clark 2.
Brunswick JV’s – Jones 8, Green 10, Sadler 2, Corker 4, Pitt 6, Moore 1, Parham 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.