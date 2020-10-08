Dr. D Sports: MLB Heating Up

The Major League baseball playoffs are heating up and should be a lot of fun over the next few weeks.
I initially thought 16 teams making the playoffs was a bit too much but with the shortened season, I think the first round went very well with a few upsets to boot.
As an Atlanta fan, I was certainly glad to see the Braves win their first playoff series since 2001. The Braves will play the Florida Marlins who upset the Chicago Cubs in the second round.
I took a look back at the MLB predictions I made before the regular season started and still feel pretty good about them.
I had predicted that Los Angeles would top Atlanta in the NL championship series and had the New York Yankees over Houston in the AL series.
Both of those picks are potentially still in play. My pick to win it all was the Dodgers over the Yankees. I still think they are probably the best two teams but in the playoffs anything can happen.
As one of my favorite coaches used to tell me, “It’s not the best team that wins but the team that plays the best.”
NBA Finals
Jimmy Butler simply refused to let the Miami Heat go down 3-0 in the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
While the Los Angeles Lakers were dominant in the first two games of the series, the Heat did a much better job on the boards and that proved to the difference along with clutch shooting down the stretch.
The Heat used a zone defense in Game 2 to neutralize Lakers’ big man Anthony Davis, who was sensational in the opening game, but all that did was allow King James to get going and LeBron had a big night finishing with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the 124-114 victory.
James and the Lakers came out flat on Sunday night however and Butler and the Heat took advantage to cut the series lead to 2-1.
While it was a gutsy win, I still think the Lakers have just too much fire power against a short-handed Miami team and I am predicting the Lakers to finish the series out in five.
