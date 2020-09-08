South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.