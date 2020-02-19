The top-seeded Surry HS varsity girls’ basketball team jumped out to a huge lead early and cruised past second-seeded Park View HS 63-29 in the Tri-Rivers District tournament title game on Saturday evening at Southampton HS.

The win improved Surry to 21-4 on the season while Park View fell to 19-6.

The Lady Dragons will now turn their sights to the 3A East regional tournament where they are expected to earn the No. 2 seed and will enjoy a bye during the first round on Friday and likely play the winner of Southampton/York in a quarterfinal contest in South Hill on Tuesday night.

In the district tournament title game, Surry came out firing on all cylinders, jumping out to an 11-0 lead on a steal and bucket by Bre’cha Byrd, the district’s player of the year, at the 3:22 mark of the opening quarter.

Park View’s Mikya Harrison got a shot to fall at the 3:01 mark of the first quarter but it was the Lady Dragons only field goal of the first eight minutes. Shakiah Chavis did add a free throw but Surry ended the half on a 9-1 run to open up a 20-3 lead.

The Lady Tigers kept the pedal to the metal and opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 29-3 lead on a 3-point play by Byrd at the 6:25 mark.

Azaria Williams and Tyonne Montague scored on consecutive trips down the court for Park View but Surry answered with a 8-2 run to take a 39-9 lead at the 2:55 mark on two free-throws by Byrd.

Teonia Watts hit two free-throws for Park View at the 2:52 mark of the stanza but Surry ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a commanding 47-11 lead to the halftime break.

The Lady Dragons settled down in the third quarter and Williams scored five points and Chavis added four to cut the deficit to 58-22.

A running clock was used in the final eight minutes as Tiara House scored five points for Park View while Shateria Garnes added a bucket.

NeOnde Kelly led Surry with 16 points in the title game while Byrd added 15.

Azaria Williams led Park View with seven points in the game.

Lady Dragons’ first-team honoree Deaona Watkins did not play in the contest.

Park View………3     8  11  7 - 29

Surry…………...20  27  12  4 - 63

Park View – House 5, Janson 2, Williams 7, Harrison 2, Garnes 2, Chavis 5, Watts 2, Montague 4.

Surry – Byrd 15, Kelly 16, Drew 3, Jones 5, King 9, Johnson 4, Lane 2, Shaw 2, Lee 4, Maynard 2.