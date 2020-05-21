Dr. D's Corner: Real Sports

I must say it was nice late on Sunday afternoon to actually have some live sports to watch.
While I have never been a huge NASCAR fan, it was good to see the guys back on the track with the running of The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington.
Kevin Harvick won the race as the event honored health care workers as part of The Real Heroes Project, an initiative among more than a dozen sports leagues to recognize and pay tribute to medical professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
There was also live golf on Sunday as the Golf Channel hosted the Taylor Made Driving Relief featuring Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson playing against Rickie Fowler and young gun Matthew Wolff.
The team of McIlroy/Johnson closed it out on the 18th with a walk-off wedge shot, winning $1.85 million for the American Nurses Foundation.
It was good to see some a few of the top players on the planet back in action.
And Seminole looked like a super course!
While it was still weird to watch professional sports with no fans in attendance, it is hopefully a step in the right direction for the sporting world.
It Would Have Been Tourney Time
I still can’t help but feel badly for all of the high-school athletes who would have been preparing for the playoffs in baseball, soccer, track and softball starting this week.
Had the season been played as scheduled, this would have been the Tri-Rivers District tournament week before the start of regional play.
The South Hill Enterprise and Brunswick Times-Gazette had a chance to highlight many of our local senior spring athletes over the past few weeks and we certainly wish them all the best as well as all of the students from the Class of 2020!
