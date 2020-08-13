Reese Was a PV Standout on the Links

(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 9 in the series.)
When you look at the Park View High School golf program, there is no question that Paige Reese was a trailblazer.
She was one of the first girls to play golf for the Dragons and the first to win a Southside District individual title which she did twice in her career.
Reese played four seasons for Park View beginning in 2007 before moving on to play at Radford University.
Looking back on her playing days for the Dragons, Reese said “I wish I could go back.”
She said she learned to handle the load of being a student-athlete playing golf for Park View.
“I got a lot of time management skills out of that,” she said with a laugh. “I was usually doing homework on the way to a match.”
Reese earned All-District honors all four seasons for Park View.
She earned a Top 15 finish in the VHSL Group AA state tournament in her junior campaign and tied for first in the VHSL Girls state tournament, finishing third in a playoff.
She also qualified for the Region I tournament all four years and was named MVP of the PV golf team her final three seasons.
Reese helped lead Park View to the district team title in her senior campaign and also won medalist honors by shooting a 74 at Mill Quarter Plantation as the Dragons team topped the host Powhatan team by seven shots.
The other Park View players on the 2009 district championship team included Tyler Moseley, Clint Thompson, Tyler Lewis, Colby Beach, Tiarra Baskerville and Patrick Sasser.
Reese said it was special to win the title in 2009 with teammates Tyler Moseley and Clint Thompson, who she played junior golf with.
“For the three of us to bring home a district championship and beat Powhatan really meant a lot,” she said.
In her junior season, she shot a 76 to top Powhatan’s Matt Johnson by one shot in the Southside District tournament that was played at Kinderton CC.
Reese actually started her school golf career at Park View Middle School where her parents, Bryant and Kathy Reese, assisted in getting a program started.
“My parents were instrumental in getting the program started there,” she said.
Reese said the one match that actually stands out in her high-school career was one where she did not actually come out on top in her sophomore season.
“I was playing with Paul Woodson from Powhatan in the district tournament,” she said. “We went to the last hole tied. I hit my approach on No. 18 to 12 feet and he hit inside of me. I putted first and made my birdie and he missed,” she said.
Reese thought she had won the individual title but a player back in the pack came up with a lower score to edge her out for the title.
“That match really stands out in my mind,” she said with a laugh.
Reese was recruited by Radford out of Park View and she played all four years for the Highlanders while completing her Bachelors of Business Administration in Management and Marketing.
She and her college roommate finished their career tied for the most starts in school history at that time as both started every collegiate match all four years.
“I can look back and say I got everything out of golf that I could,” she said.
Reese currently works as a Regional Supervisor at Wells Fargo Advisors and lives in Richmond with her husband Andrew Harrison. They were married in February.
She earned her Masters of Science in Finance from Georgetown in 2018.
As for golf, Reese said she still enjoys playing with her Father and Grandfather as well as her new husband.
“Now I get to enjoy the game and play on weekends and after work,” she said.
