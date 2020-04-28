Senior Athlete Profile: Paige Kylie Jennings

Age: 17

High School: Brunswick Academy

Spring Sport: Softball

Favorite Food: Tacos

Favorite TV Show: Stranger Things

Favorite Music Artist: Halsey

Favorite Sports Memory:  When my teammate and I hit back to back homeruns during my junior year.

What Will You Miss the Most This Season: I will miss playing with my teammates for one last ride and my senior night. 

Plans after Graduation: I will be attending James Madison University in the fall with the major of Health Sciences to eventually become a Physical Therapist.