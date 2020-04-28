Senior Athlete Profile: Paige Kylie Jennings

Age: 17
High School: Brunswick Academy
Spring Sport: Softball
Favorite Food: Tacos
Favorite TV Show: Stranger Things
Favorite Music Artist: Halsey
Favorite Sports Memory: When my teammate and I hit back to back homeruns during my junior year.
What Will You Miss the Most This Season: I will miss playing with my teammates for one last ride and my senior night.
Plans after Graduation: I will be attending James Madison University in the fall with the major of Health Sciences to eventually become a Physical Therapist.
