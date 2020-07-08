Dr. D Sports: Spring Football?

An interesting report I read last week said the Ivy League was toying with the idea of postponing football in the fall and playing in the spring.
The Council of Ivy League Presidents is scheduled to announce its final decision on intercollegiate activities for the fall on Wednesday.
The council is also toying with an idea of playing a seven-game league schedule instead of the typical ten-game campaign.
All of this is of course is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ivy League programs aren’t involved with the FCS playoffs so their decision would not affect that but I am sure a number of schools will be paying attention.
Many of the Ivy League teams do play other FCS schools so their decision could affect some of those non-conference games that all college teams typically play early in the season.
The fact that a collegiate league is even looking at that possibility certainly does not look good for the possibility of high-school football.
The further we get into the summer, the more I question if we will have high-school sports this fall.
There are a number of potential decisions the Virginia High School League are looking at including delaying the season start until later in the fall or even pushing those sports into a spring season.
The VHSL decided two weeks ago not to take any action on the fall sports schedule but are planning to meet again in a few weeks and hopefully will release a plan at that time.
It seems like almost every day, the tide seems to sway from one way to the other.
While the COVID numbers in Virginia are looking better than many of our neighboring states, it still seems like somewhat of a longshot that fall sports will be played in a normal fashion.
I feel for the senior athletes who are looking forward to their final high-school season and certainly hope a resolution can be worked out that will give them an opportunity to play.
As has been the case through this entire pandemic, all we can do is wait and see.
