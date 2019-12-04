LADY DRAGONS – The Park View High School girls’ basketball team this season includes, from the left on the front, Nyjae Talley, Teonia Watts, Azaria Williams, Tiara House, Jordyn Jackson and Sophia Janson. On the back from left are Aniya Watkins, Shakiah Chavis, Krislyn Johnson, Tyonne Montague and Deaona Watkins. Not pictured: India Green, Mikya Harrison, Shateira Garnes and Asia Green. (Dennis Smith)