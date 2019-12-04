Coming off of a season when they posted the most wins in school history, the Park View High School girls’ varsity basketball team is looking to keep building and improving this season.
“We finished third in the district last year,” said Coach Michael Barmoy. “We want to improve on that this season.”
The Lady Dragons advanced to the 3A regional finals last season, earning a state playoff berth for the first time in nearly 30 years.
“People know about us and what we did,” said Barmoy, “but we have to start over again this year. (The success last year) should give us some motivation to try and go further.”
The Lady Dragons have six seniors on this year’s roster led by guard Mikya Harrison, who has been a starter for the past three season.
Teonia Watts and Azaria Williams also started for Park View last season and return as does Tiara House, Shateria Garnes and India Green.
“I am looking for leadership on and off the court from them,” said Barmoy. “Nieya Hawkins (a 1,000 point scorer who graduated) was a big loss. Two or three players will have to pick up that offensive output.”
Other returnees this season include junior Tyonne Montague and sophomores Asia Green and Deaona Watkins.
Watkins, a second-team All-District selection, is very athletic and started as a freshman while Montague provides a strong post presence when healthy.
Players up from the JV team include Nyjae Talley, Shakiah Chavis and Sophia Janson. Freshman Jordyn Jackson rounds out the roster.
“They will give us some depth,” said Barmoy. “We need them to learn the system and then be able to play more as the season goes along.”
Barmoy said the Lady Dragons are capable of beating everyone on the schedule if they come to play but could also fall to anyone on the schedule if they don’t bring their best effort.
“Surry has some players returning that went to the 2A finals last season,” he said. “Franklin has some size and I think they could be in the mix. For us, it is all about playing hard and getting after it the whole game. We want to win the district but we will have to take it one game at a time.”
The Lady Dragons opened the regular season campaign on Monday night at Windsor HS and will welcome Sussex-Central on Wednesday and play host to Greensville HS on Friday night.
JV’s Are Young
Yolanda Ayres-Talley returns as the girls’ JV coach this season.
“They are young and raw,” Barmoy said of the junior varsity team. “They don’t have a lot of size but have some quickness. We are excited to watch them grow and get better.”
Team members this season include Ahmyah Hicks, Shannati Smith, Lakhiya Clements, Destance Young, Yovanna Dixon, Laila Baker, Markeria King, Aniya Watkins, Ashley Balducci and Kelly Winn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.