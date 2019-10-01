On Wednesday night the Park View Middle School Cougars took on the Bluestone Trojans in their 2019 homecoming game. Park View was off to a great start with an interception from Jeffrey Coleman that set up the first touchdown of the game. A 45 yard punt return from Damarius Bowden followed by a two point conversion from quarterback, Kratavion Thomas, gave the cougars a 14-0 lead early in the game. The cougars continued to dominate in the second quarter with a 32 yard fumble recovery from Jeffrey Coleman and a two point conversion run from Jaylin Haskins. Bluestone scored on a 50 yard run to make the score at halftime 28-6.
The halftime homecoming presentation started with the 6th grade prince and princess, Carter Early and Brandy Whittle. They were followed by the 7th grade prince and princess, Derrion Brooks and Elizabeth Black . The 8th grade homecoming candidates lined up with their escorts and waited for the announcement of the winners. The 2019 Park View Middle School Homecoming King, Tyshon Walker and Homecoming Queen Allanah Smith were crowned as the crowd cheered.
The Trojans fought back in the second half of the game allowing only one more touchdown for the Cougars but in the end Park View came out on top with a final score of 36-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.