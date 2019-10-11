Jackson and Kelsey Moseley qualify for state golfing tournament

 Jackson Moseley and his twin sister Kelsey Moseley both qualified for their respective VHSL state tournaments at the recent 3A regional golf tournament played at Bide-A-Wee Golf Club in Portsmouth. Jackson Moseley, who finished tied for fifth on the All-Tournament team, was the first individual qualified for the boys’ state tournament on October 15 at Williamsburg National while Kelsey Moseley tied for eighth and automatically qualified for the girls state tournament on October 28-29 at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg. 