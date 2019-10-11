Jackson Moseley and his twin sister Kelsey Moseley both qualified for their respective VHSL state tournaments at the recent 3A regional golf tournament played at Bide-A-Wee Golf Club in Portsmouth. Jackson Moseley, who finished tied for fifth on the All-Tournament team, was the first individual qualified for the boys’ state tournament on October 15 at Williamsburg National while Kelsey Moseley tied for eighth and automatically qualified for the girls state tournament on October 28-29 at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg.
Most Popular
Articles
- Peter Alexander Baskerville
- School Board Votes to Open Rebidding on School Construction
- Deacon James Benjamin Simmons
- Park View Middle School Homecoming Court
- Mrs. Vivian D. Bond
- Homecoming Victory for the Park View Middle School Cougars
- Local medical billing office under new ownership
- Linda P. Reams
- JoAnne Tucker Turner
- Lady Dragons stay perfect in district
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.