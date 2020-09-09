Dr. D Sports: NFL Picks

While I am certainly missing fall high-school sports, I am looking forward to the start of the 2020 NFL season which kicks off on Thursday night when the defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans play in the opener.
I admit professional sports have been a bit weird with no crowds but football at least will look a little more normal with players, coaches and staff on the sidelines.
I am sure owners are hoping the NFL season will go more like the NBA campaign has since the restart and not like MLB. With 1,700 NFL players and games on the road, there is no question COVID will affect lineups somewhere along the line as the season goes along.
With no preseason games, I expect teams will also take a few games before they really get into a groove.
The Chiefs were the team to beat last season and going into this season, look to be the favorite once again with their lineup virtually intact led by young superstar Patrick Mahomes and a possible rookie star in RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
There is no doubt that this year will be different across the league for many reasons.
It will certainly be strange to see veteran superstar Tom Brady wearing a Tampa Bay uniform after leaving New England in the offseason.
There is no question Brady is one of the best of all-time with six Super Bowl rings and it will be odd to see him not wearing a Pats jersey. It will be equally as strange to see Cam Newton behind center for Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots.
As a long-time Miami Dolphins fan, I am excited about rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but I expect it will be mid-season at the earliest before we see him take the field.
Looking into my crystal ball, I think the trophy will be up for grabs but I think Mahomes and KC will repeat by topping veteran superstar Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in a close game in Super Bowl LV.
My picks:
AFC East: Buffalo, New England, Miami, New York
AFC North: Baltimore, Pittsburg, Cleveland, Cincinnati
AFC South: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee
AFC West: Kansas City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver
AFC Title Game: Kansas City 34, Baltimore 27
NFC East: Dallas, Philadelphia, New York, Washington
NFC North: Minnesota, Green Bay, Chicago, Detroit
NFC South: New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Carolina
NFC West: San Francisco, Seattle, Arizona, Los Angeles
NFC Title Game: New Orleans 30, Seattle 23
Super Bowl LV: Kansas City 30, New Orleans 26
