The Park View High School golf team made a good showing in the Tri-Rivers District tournament to finish second last week after also finishing second during the regular season.
Park View’s Jackson Moseley was presented with the district’s Golfer of the Year award after averaging 39.68 per nine holes during the regular season. He was named to the First team All-District and All-tournament teams as was his sister Kelsey Moseley.
Jordan Ingram finished sixth on the All-tournament team for Park View.
Southampton HS captured the district regular season and tournament titles, shooting a 351 in the 18-hole district tournament match on their home course at Cypress Cove while Park View shot a 375. Windsor carded a 417 for third while Surry was fourth with a 500 and Franklin shot a 501.
Jackson Moseley shot an 82 in the tournament while Kelsey Moseley shot an 89, Jordan Ingram carded a 92 and Nate Jones fired a 112.
The team will play in the Class 3, Region A tournament on October 1 at Bide-A-Wee golf course in Portsmouth.
