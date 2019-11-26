The Park View High School varsity football team had a total of four players named to the Tri-Rivers District first team.
Players named on offense included offensive lineman Lanthony Joyner, receiver Dontavious Wilson and kicker Adam Crabel.
Defensive first-team selections included lineman Reche Taylor and linebacker Lanthony Joyner.
Players named to the second team offense were Lanthony Joyner at tightend while Keontre Barksdale was named at defensive back.
Honorable mention offensive selections included Josh Boyd at quarterback and all-purpose; offensive linemen Ajavion Bugg, Ben Banks and Noah Widner; and running back Tomar Logan. Honorable mention defensive selections included defensive lineman Noah Widner; defensive back Josh Boyd and all-purpose Dontavious Wilson.
Tyrese Rice of Sussex-Central was named the offensive player of the year while Shamar Walker of Brunswick was named the defensive player of the year.
