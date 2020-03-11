PV Kickers Are Young but Talented

The Park View High School boys’ soccer team returns only two seniors but as usual have some talented underclassmen on the roster.
Chance Melton and Juwan Jones are the two returning seniors while Eli and Jacob Fadool, Adam Crabel, Ethan Edmonds, Hagen Vaughan, Justin Zincone, Salvador Adrian-Gutierrez, Nathan Reamey, and Noah Widner are junior returnees
Sophomores who played as freshmen last season include Kevon Goins and Colin Malone
“We think we have a good core offensive team again this year and we will be expecting big contributions from these returning players,” said Park View coach Trudy Gentry. “Each of them will have to really work hard and step up their game, which we know they are very capable of doing. We are a little concerned about our defense since we lost most of our experienced defenders however we have a good crew of new defenders that we are hoping will learn quickly and be able to make big contributions during the season.”
Freshmen expected to contribute for the Dragons include defenders Nicholas Vaughan, Aiman Abushaar, and Saif Abushaar and midfielder/forward Chase Crabel.
Juniors out for the first time this season include Anthony Gardner, Adam McAvoy, and Landen Seiders.
McAvoy will likely serve as the backup keeper to returner Hagen Vaughan.
“We are expecting to have a successful season but we know that everyone will have to work hard to prepare for each game and then execute on the playing field,” said Gentry. “We lost some key players to graduation last year and some of their shoes will be hard to fill; namely Jaydon Turner, Aris Allen, Edenilson Gonzalaz, Aaron Reamey, Jaykuan Brandon, Jaleal Davis, and Shaydon Roque. Each of these players contributed to our team’s successful season last year.”
Gentry said she knows each team in the Tri-Rivers District will bring their best when they face the Dragons.
“I think the teams in our district are improving every year. We know we must work hard, be extremely competitive, and stay focused to earn any win this season,” she said. “As always, our goals are to try to keep the team healthy, firmly grounded, and committed to working hard so that we can be successful as a team and finish with a winning season.”
The Dragons are scheduled to scrimmage at Bluestone HS on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and then play host to Windsor HS in the season opener on March 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.