Squires top South Boston tournament

The Virginia Squires won their second tournament in as many tries capturing the Battle for the Title Belt ring tournament held in South Boston August 1 and 2. The Squires came from behind to win game one in the bottom of the last inning and won the championship game on another walk off hit in extra innings and extended their winning streak to 8. The Squires are thankful to sponsors Benchmark Community Bank and Hale's Electrical Service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Virginia declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Isaias
- Brunswick County Confederate statue coming down
- Mecklenburg COVID cases increase by 30
- COVID-19 Update: 18 new cases in one day
- Abduction, kidnapping charges filed
- New Visitor Badge Program at VCU Health CMH
- On My Mind: Part two of what's going on with new businesses
- Big catch for Delegate Wright
- Puckett receives Spirit of Rotary Award
- Snead and Lacks take first place in MCC Club Golf Tournament
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.