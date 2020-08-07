Squires top South Boston tournament

The Virginia Squires won their second tournament in as many tries capturing the Battle for the Title Belt ring tournament held in South Boston August 1 and 2.  The Squires came from behind to win game one in the bottom of the last inning and won the championship game on another walk off hit in extra innings and extended their winning streak to 8.  The Squires are thankful to sponsors Benchmark Community Bank and Hale's Electrical Service.