Senior Athlete Profiles: Aniya Seward

Age: 17
High School: Brunswick
Spring Sport: Track
Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite TV Show: SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Music Artist: Vance Joy
Favorite Sports Memory: Every day of practice
What Will You Miss the Most This Season: Spending time with my teammates and coaches.
Plans after Graduation: I plan to go to Southern Illinois University and major in Criminology and Criminal Justice and also participate in track & field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.