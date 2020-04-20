Senior Athlete Profiles: Aniya Seward

Age: 17

High School: Brunswick

Spring Sport: Track

Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite TV Show: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Music Artist: Vance Joy

Favorite Sports Memory: Every day of practice

What Will You Miss the Most This Season: Spending time with my teammates and coaches.

Plans after Graduation: I plan to go to Southern Illinois University and major in Criminology and Criminal Justice and also participate in track & field.