Coming off of a loss at Brunswick HS last Wednesday night, the Park View High School varsity girls’ basketball team rebounded by cruising past Windsor HS 55-20 at home on Friday night.
The win improved the Lady Dragons to 15-5 overall and 10-4 in the district.
Coach Michael Barmoy mixed his starters and reserves in the contest and the Park View players came ready to play, jumping out to a 7-2 lead on a bucket by Tiara House at the 6:00 mark of the opening period.
Tyonne Montague scored on back-to-back buckets to give Park View a 13-4 lead at the 3:22 mark and the local team took a 13-8 lead after the first eight minutes.
Sophie Janson knocked down two free-throws midway through the second quarter and the Lady Dragons took a 20-12 lead to the halftime break.
The Park View regulars started the second half and opened on a 9-0 run behind four points from Azaria Williams.
Two free throws by Mikya Harrison and a bucket by Janson gave the Lady Dragons a 35-14 lead at the 2:15 mark.
After Windsor hit a bucket at the 2:15 mark, Park View closed the stanza on a 10-2 run to take a 45-18 lead behind six straights points from Teonia Watts on the way to the lopsided victory.
Watts led the Lady Dragons with nine points while Montague scored eight and House added seven.
Park View………13 7 25 10 - 55
Windsor………….8 4 6 2 – 20
Park View – House 7, Janson 6, Harrison 2, Garnes 1, Chavis 3, Watts 9, Johnson 4, Talley 2, Montague 8, Jackson 4.
Windsor – Scott 2, Arken 2, Williams 4, Carr 6, Blythe 4, Delca 2.
PVJV’s, 39-11
The Park View JV’s improved to 8-2 on the season with a 39-11 thrashing of Windsor HS on Friday evening.
The Baby Dragons jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter and outscored Windsor 17-0 in the second quarter to take a commanding 27-4 halftime lead on the way to the lopsided victory.
Laila Baker led the Park View JV’s with nine points while Ahmyah Hicks scored eight and Ashley Balducci added seven.
PVJV………10 17 6 6 - 39
WJV………...4 0 0 7 – 11
Park View JV’s – Watkins 2, Hicks 8, Dixon 6, Baker 9, Young 2, Clements 5, Balducci 7.
Windsor JV’s – Townes 9, Kuntz 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.