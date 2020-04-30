Dr. D's Corner: The Draft

Sports fans finally had something to watch last week during this pandemic even if it wasn’t live action sports.
The 2020 NFL Draft went off as scheduled starting on Thursday evening and I thought it was quite entertaining. Football fans certainly tuned in as ratings were up 37 percent over last year.
Hard to believe that the draft was held in Commissioner Roger Goodell’s home but it is the new normal during this pandemic and it was fun getting a glimpse inside the players and coaches homes during the draft process.
While there was a potential for it be a disaster, I thought things turned out quite well and I thought a number of teams got better quickly.
There is no question Cincinnati had a great draft taking quarterback Joe Burrow with the top overall pick. The LSU quarterback was a no-brainer and should be primed for a long and successful career in the NFL.
Burrow was dominant in his final college season and his great play and accurate passing helped him become the top pick. He will be the successor to Andy Dalton.
The Washington Redskins also made a great pick at No. 2 by selecting DE Chase Young out of Ohio State.
Young is an elite athlete and like Burrow should be a mainstay in the league for a number of years.
As a Miami fan, I was happy that the Dolphins were able to draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama with the fifth pick in the first round.
The last Pro Bowl quarterback for the Dolphins was none other than Dan Marino and that was 24 years ago.
I think Tagovailoa will be the next.
There are concerns about his health after he sustained several troubling injuries in college including a dislocated right hip and posterior wall fracture.
His doctors say he will be 100% by training camp and there is no question he has the leadership skills and charisma to be a great on-field leader.
Some of the other first round picks I think we be marquee players include defensive tackle Derrick Brown who was picked seventh by the Carolina Panthers and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb picked by Dallas with the 17th pick.
Brown is a beast as teams’ routinely ran away from his side of the field at Auburn while Lamb is a scoring threat at any time, with 32 TD’s in 41 games with Oklahoma.
Overall, my grades for our local teams include a B- for the Redskins, a B for the Panthers, who selected seven defensive players, and an A- for Baltimore who had one of the best drafts, at least on paper.
Now the question is will we get to see these players take the field this fall?
Reed Goes in Fifth Round
Congrats to former Randolph-Henry HS star Joe Reed who was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
Reed had a tremendous year for the University of Virginia last season as a kick returner and wide receiver and his versatility will be welcomed by the Chargers.
I can remember Joe hitting mammoth homeruns as a Dixie Youth standout just a few years ago.
I know Charlotte County will be rooting for him every step of the way!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.