Park View Senior Athlete Profiles- Carson Wall
Dennis Smith

Name: Carson Wall

Sport: Softball

Age: 17

Favorite food: Crab anything!

Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill

Favorite Music Artist: Lauren Daigle

Favorite sports memory: It would be last year when the softball team got to go to states after many people doubted us.

What will you miss the most this season: I will miss having my senior night and being the leader for the younger girls.

Plans after graduation: I will be going to Virginia Tech and majoring in Human Nutrition: Foods and Exercise. Since my senior year was taken away from me, I’m seriously considering on trying out for the club softball team there!