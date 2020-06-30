Brunswick Academy Welcomes Roger Poythress to the Vikings Volleyball Program

Brunswick Academy would like to welcome Roger Poythress to their volleyball program. Roger will work with all three teams (middle school, JV and Varsity) this upcoming school year. Roger will be working with the teams daily at practices and preparing them for season play.
Roger started playing organized volleyball in 1990 in the South Hill YMCA League and soon fell in love with the game. “I remember wishing my week away looking forward to Sunday afternoons because I would get to play volleyball!” Soon after Roger began to organize and run the YMCA Volleyball League. At the time Roger was a volunteer and board member of the South Hill, YMCA.
In 2003 Roger established the Lake Country Volleyball Association (LCVA). Since its founding LCVA has run various adult and teen leagues, youth travel teams, private lessons, as well as Summer volleyball camps for children 2 nd grade through High School.
Roger has coached at Bluestone High School and Kerr Vance Academy in Henderson, North Carolina. More recently Roger coached the First Christian School Lady Lions Middle School team in South Hill.
We are so excited to have Roger as a “Viking.” He will be an asset to our program with his talent, coaching experience and love for the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.