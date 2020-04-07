Senior Athlete Profiles- Desmyn Maya Owens

Age: 17
High School: Brunswick
Spring Sports: Softball and Track
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Favorite TV show: Grey's Anatomy
Favorite Music Artist: J. Cole
Favorite Sports Memory: My favorite softball memory is our home game versus Greensville during my sophomore year. I hit two homeruns in that game. My favorite memory from outdoor track would have to be the entire experience of going to state each year. Being able to compete at that level, watching my teammates compete, and the nights in the hotel when we played Uno, Deuces, and other games.
What will you Miss the Most This Season: Being from a small area like Brunswick where softball is not really a prominent sport, there aren't many athletes that share the same love for softball that I do. I am definitely going to miss the challenge of pitching every game throughout the season because through the successes and failures I learned so much about myself and it molded me into a better athlete and leader. I am also going to miss hitting dingers in high school, for sure. What I will miss most about outdoor track season is the team itself. Our track team is always quite large, but we're really a big family so I'll definitely miss that.
Plans After Graduation: Recently, I committed to attend Virginia State University to further my education and athletic career. I have been blessed with the opportunity to play softball at the next level for 4 more years. My major is undecided as of right now.
