Senior Athlete Profiles- Cameron Shook

Cameron Shook 

Age: 17

High School: Park View

Spring Sport: Baseball

Favorite Food:  Steak 

Favorite TV Show:  Impractical Jokers

Favorite Music Artist: Post Malone

Favorite Sports Memory: It would be the All-Star game in Halifax when I hit my first homerun.

What Will You Miss the Most This Season: I will miss playing my senior year with a group of guys that I have played with my entire life.

Plans after Graduation: I will be attending Virginia Tech and majoring in Engineering.