Senior Athlete Profiles- Cameron Shook

Age: 17
High School: Park View
Spring Sport: Baseball
Favorite Food: Steak
Favorite TV Show: Impractical Jokers
Favorite Music Artist: Post Malone
Favorite Sports Memory: It would be the All-Star game in Halifax when I hit my first homerun.
What Will You Miss the Most This Season: I will miss playing my senior year with a group of guys that I have played with my entire life.
Plans after Graduation: I will be attending Virginia Tech and majoring in Engineering.
