Dr. D Sports: VHSL Cancels Season

It was a long shot at best and the Virginia High School League officially took the action expected by cancelling the spring sports season on Thursday by a vote of 31-0-1 due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19
A press release issued by the VHSL said, “This extremely difficult decision was made knowing the great disappointment our student-athletes, academic activity participants, coaches, administrators, parents, and their communities will experience. We share those same feelings as well,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We especially grieve with those senior athletes and activity participants who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication.”
The VHSL said the threat of the virus was still too high across the state for any type of shortened campaign this summer.
“Any options for the spring sports season would require that COVID-19 no longer be a threat and pose no health risks to our student-athletes or to the public. Sadly, the situation has not changed and has made it impossible to have a spring season without putting people at risk.
“While we recognize the importance sports has on our students and communities, we need to follow all the regulations and recommendations from the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health, and the CDC. Every decision we made, and will make looking forward, will be in the best interest of our student-athletes and the public. Safety will always be our number one priority.”
While no mention of fall sports was made in the release, several members of the board indicated they planned to meet again in June to begin the discussion about fall sports.
High School football practice for VHSL team is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 30.
Hudson Headed to Bridgewater
Park View standout pitcher Justyn Hudson said recently he is headed to Bridgewater College this fall.
Hudson had a tremendous junior campaign for the Dragons last year and was named to the VHSL Class 3 All-State first team. He was poised for even bigger things this season before the campaign was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Bridgewater, a member of the ODAC conference, opened the campaign with an 11-4 record for first-year coach Ben Spotts before the season was halted.
Congratulations and Best Wishes to Justyn at the next level!
