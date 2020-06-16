Greene Named KFS Baseball Coach

Longtime Park View High School coach Michael Greene recently announced that he has accepted the position of head varsity baseball coach at Kenston Forest School.
Greene, who was been coaching for over 40 years, said several things that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic helped him realize that this was the time to make a move.
“I think the Lord gave me the opportunity to realize a few things. One thing was that I really missed coaching this season and found out that I was not ready to stop,” said Greene. “It’s in my blood.”
He said that he also did not feel it was right to stay at Park View, and then move to the new Mecklenburg County HS which is slated to open in 2022, if he could not stick around long.
“I wasn’t sure how much longer I wanted to coach,” he said. “Continuity is so important to a program. My thinking on the new school is that it is an opportunity for a younger guy to come in. I felt like it should be somebody that can coach for 10 years or more.”
He said the third factor in his decision was that he never wanted to leave a large number of seniors behind that he had coached.
“I can leave feeling good about myself and the kids,” said Greene.
The veteran coach has amassed 348 wins in his coaching career including capturing nine district titles and earning 15 regional appearances as well as last year’s state berth at Park View.
He began his career at Mecklenburg Academy where he coached for nine years. Greene has spent the majority of his career at Park View, a total of 34 years, while also coaching for three years at Brunswick Academy.
He also coached softball for two years at Park View, making regional playoff appearances in both seasons, and had the opportunity to coach his daughter Stephanie and son Scott.
Both went on to play in college as Stephanie was a pitcher at Averett University and Scott pitched for East Carolina University.
“I’ve had a lot of good coaches on the staff and have gotten good support from the school and administration,” he said.
Greene has coached 63 kids during his career, which includes American Legion and summer league, that have went on to play in college including Jarrett Hamby and Justyn Hudson from this year’s Park View team.
He has coached five young men who were selected in the MLB Draft and two that have played in the major leagues.
Greene had a Park View team that was expected to be a contender for a state berth again this year before the season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“I really felt like we had a shot to qualify for state again,” he said.
Greene said that while he did know a lot about the returners at Kenston Forest, he is excited for the opportunity.
“They had a good nucleus and had good numbers,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.