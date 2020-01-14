The Park View High School boys’ junior varsity team won a pair of games on the hardwood last week to improve to 7-2 on the season.
The Baby Dragons topped visiting Southampton HS 36-23 at home on Friday night.
Park View jumped out to a 15-12 halftime lead and then went on a 6-0 run early in the third quarter to take a 24-14 lead at the 3:56 mark on a bucket by Jaheem Smith.
The Baby Indians answered with two straight buckets but Shaun Carter scored for the Baby Dragons and the local team opened up a 28-18 lead on the way to the victory.
Smith led the Baby Dragons with 13 points while Christian Puryear and Carter added five points apiece.
PVJV…………2 13 13 8 - 36
SJV…………..7 5 6 6 - 23
Park View JV’s – Smith 13, Goode 4, Carter 5, Puryear 5, Hayes 2, S. Minor 3, Logan 4.
Southampton JV’s – Yearly 3, Moore 2, Williams 3, Hunt 3, Ricks 7, Kizer 4, Shearin 1.
PVJV’s, 44-31
Jaheem Smith scored 17 points and Christian Puryear added eight as the Park View JV boys cruised past Franklin 44-31 last Wednesday night.
PVJV…………..10 18 2 14 - 44
FJV…………….8 3 7 13 – 31
Park View JV’s – Thomas 6, Smith 17, Goode 4, Puryear 8, Hendrick 2, Hayes 2, Hawkins 2, Logan 2, Clark 1.
Franklin JV’s - Eley 6, Bailey 5, Perry 1, Rawlings 4, Santiful 4, Hicks 3, Moody 4, Hayslett
