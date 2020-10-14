Dr. D Sports: Still Much Up in Air

While our local high-school teams can begin pre-season conditioning on October 21, there are still a lot of things up in the air about the upcoming sports year.
The COVID-19 pandemic obviously is front and center in all of this and I truly believe numbers will have to improve if indoor sports are be played during the school year.
High risk sports like basketball and football are scheduled to be played only when the Commonwealth of Virginia moves beyond Phase III or the guidelines are revised. Unfortunately, I think we still have a ways to go before that happens. I am keeping my fingers crossed because I know our local athletes are eager to get back on the court.
Park View Athletic Director Michael Barmoy said all sports teams can start conditioning as early as October 21 if they choose to.
“It will be for all sports if they want to,” said Barmoy.
Local athletes will still need to have a physical on file before they can begin training.
A few details concerning the upcoming high school season have become a bit clearer over the past few weeks.
Football teams will play the last six teams on the original district schedule that was released. Each team will drop the first district contest listed and play the next six games for their regular season. Each team will play three home games and three road games.
Barmoy said the region has decided that eight teams will qualify for the regional playoffs this year in every sport except football where only the Top 4 will qualify.
In basketball, each team will play every district opponent at least one time. Park View will play Brunswick, Greensville and Southampton twice.
Barmoy said more guidelines and mandates for the upcoming sports year could be released following a state meeting on Wednesday.
No doubt there is still much to figure out before the winter sports teams begin practice in December.
While the start of the regular season is still roughly 10 weeks away, I am hopeful that conditions with the pandemic will improve enough that our high-school teams can play.
RIP Doc
I was certainly sad to hear of the passing of Mr. William “Doc” Washington last week.
Doc, as he was widely known, spent 45 years helping educate the youth in Brunswick and Greensville County as a teacher, coach and Scout leader.
“A life well lived and a life full of purpose,” former Brunswick HS boys basketball coach Martin Astrop wrote on Facebook. “He definitely lived his dash and didn’t let any grass grow under his feet. He was always busy aiding and assisting his community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.