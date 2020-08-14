Dr. D Sports: The Joy of Fishing

One sport I have rediscovered a passion for during the COVID-19 pandemic is fishing.
I loved to go when I was younger but as time went by and working two jobs became the staple, I just did not have enough time to go.
With the additional free time after work with no sporting events to cover in the evenings, I have rediscovered the solitude and excitement of fishing.
I’m not a fancy fisherman; just love a good pond when the bass are biting.
I had a great spring and caught some nice bass but since the hot weather hit five or six weeks ago, I have not had as much luck but have still enjoyed the time.
My daughter Lexi was home a few weeks ago and we went out and she hooked a nice bass which made her day as well as mine.
I am hoping the bass will start biting a bit better when the weather begins to cool.
UVA & Tech Will Play on 9/19
The Atlantic Coast Conference released its football schedule last week and the annual Virginia-Virginia Tech contest will be played the second week of the regular season instead of its traditional date during Thanksgiving week.
Tech will open its campaign on September 12 at home against NC State before welcoming Virginia on September 19.
Highlights on the schedule for the Hokies include road dates at North Carolina, Louisville and Pitt with home games on November 14 against Miami and its regular season finale at home against Clemson on December 5.
The Cavaliers will welcome VMI on September 11 for its season opener before traveling to Blacksburg to play for the Commonwealth Cup the following Saturday.
Highlights on the schedule include trips to Clemson, Miami and Florida State and a three-game home stretch beginning on October 31 against North Carolina, Louisville and Duke.
The PGA Champion
I enjoyed watching the first golf major of the season as the PGA Championship completed play on Sunday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
Professional golf has been one of the escapes for sports fans over the past two months and it is always fun to watch the best players in the world tee it up with a major title on the line.
My picks going into the tournament were Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau and both played well but in the end it was 23-year-old California star Collin Morikawa who shot a sensational 64 by eagling the Par 4 16th hole to seal the victory and top Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey by two shots.
